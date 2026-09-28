CM Saini announces civic works in Mahendragarh, flags off ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’
Projects include a canal-linked water pipeline in Balah Kalan, e-library in Goad, road to Rajasthan border and gymnasium in Balah Khurd.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced four development works in Mahendragarh, including a pipeline to connect the waterworks in Balah Kalan village to the canal, an e-library in Goad village, a paved road from Hanuman Singh’s farm in Balah Khurd to the Rajasthan border and a gymnasium on vacant land opposite the Balaji Temple in Balah Khurd.
Saini made the announcements while welcoming the Seva Sankalp Yatra, a motorcycle journey from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi, at Goad village. The announcement of the pipeline followed a demand by former Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav to connect the Balah Kalan waterworks to the canal.
The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a Bharatiya Janata Party-led month-long campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. As part of it, around 1,000 young volunteers are travelling on motorcycles in two yatras between Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi’s birthplace, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his parliamentary constituency. The participants, organised into groups and accompanied by Seva Mitras, are undertaking community-service activities at halts along the route.
Saini later flagged off the yatra for its onwards journey.
He also urged the youth taking part in the yatra to stay away from drugs, violence, despair and negativity, and instead focus on sports, libraries, laboratories, farms, industries and startups. “Undertake an act of service at every halt during the journey and follow traffic rules and road safety measures,” Saini told the participants on bikes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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