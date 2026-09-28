Hry opts for Gurugram Metro land acquisition under 2013 Act over direct purchase
The move follows stalled negotiations with landowners seeking higher compensation, alternative plots and jobs linked to the metro project.
The Haryana government has decided to acquire private land required for the Gurugram metro corridor under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, after most landowners declined to sell their parcels under the state’s newly formed direct purchase policy, officials said on Sunday.
The decision was taken at a high powered committee meeting last month chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, during which the Gurugram metro project was reviewed. Directions were also issued to agencies to ensure that utilities falling in the alignment of Phase One, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, are shifted at the earliest, a government official aware of the matter said.
The GMRL requires over 10,500 square-metre of land in Islampur, Basai and Kanhai villages. Despite multiple meetings with landowners, only a few have recently consented to sell their land under the direct purchase policy, the official said.
Of the total requirement, the metro needs 8,600 sq m in Islampur, 1,696 sq m in Basai and 534 sq m in Kanhai. “It has been decided that this land will be acquired under Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and urban estates department will initiate the process to acquire this land,” the official said.
Under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, compensation is linked to the market value of the acquired land. The compensation component can be up to four times the market value in rural areas and twice the market value in urban areas, depending on the applicable provisions and location of the land. The law also provides for rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements for affected families, subject to the eligibility criteria and provisions of the Act.
To be sure, under the direct-purchase policy, the government sought to buy the required land through negotiations, with owners free to agree on the sale price and other terms. However, demands for higher compensation, alternative plots and jobs, along with multiple ownership of some parcels, stalled the process. The government will now acquire the land under the 2013 law, allowing it to proceed without the consent of every owner after following due process and determining compensation and rehabilitation benefits. The move is aimed at preventing delays to the Gurugram Metro project.
As per the notice issued in May, nearly 8,653.63 sq m in Islampur village under Badshahpur sub-tehsil was earmarked. Key parcels included 1,881 sq m, 2,759.22 sq m and two others measuring 3,637.15 sq m.
In Kanhai, 534 sq m at an institutional plot in Sector 44, near Fortis Hospital, was notified for purchase, while 1,695.74 sq m was identified in Basai, including several smaller parcels in Sector 9 Gurugram.
An official of the land acquisition department had earlier said owners had sought alternative plots, jobs in the metro and higher compensation. “There are several owners and partners in these land parcels, which had made purchase difficult,” he said.
The committee also directed agencies to shift utilities within timelines. NHAI said power feeders and the water pipeline between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk will be shifted by December 31 this year. GMDA has asked the gas pipeline utility to be shifted by October 31, the official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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