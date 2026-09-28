Hry opts for Gurugram Metro land acquisition under 2013 Act over direct purchase

The Haryana government has decided to acquire private land required for the Gurugram metro corridor under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, after most landowners declined to sell their parcels under the state’s newly formed direct purchase policy, officials said on Sunday. The required parcels include 8,600 sq m in Islampur, 1,696 sq m in Basai and 534 sq m in Kanhai. (HT Archive)

The decision was taken at a high powered committee meeting last month chaired by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, during which the Gurugram metro project was reviewed. Directions were also issued to agencies to ensure that utilities falling in the alignment of Phase One, from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, are shifted at the earliest, a government official aware of the matter said.

The GMRL requires over 10,500 square-metre of land in Islampur, Basai and Kanhai villages. Despite multiple meetings with landowners, only a few have recently consented to sell their land under the direct purchase policy, the official said.

Of the total requirement, the metro needs 8,600 sq m in Islampur, 1,696 sq m in Basai and 534 sq m in Kanhai. “It has been decided that this land will be acquired under Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and urban estates department will initiate the process to acquire this land,” the official said.

Under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, compensation is linked to the market value of the acquired land. The compensation component can be up to four times the market value in rural areas and twice the market value in urban areas, depending on the applicable provisions and location of the land. The law also provides for rehabilitation and resettlement entitlements for affected families, subject to the eligibility criteria and provisions of the Act.

To be sure, under the direct-purchase policy, the government sought to buy the required land through negotiations, with owners free to agree on the sale price and other terms. However, demands for higher compensation, alternative plots and jobs, along with multiple ownership of some parcels, stalled the process. The government will now acquire the land under the 2013 law, allowing it to proceed without the consent of every owner after following due process and determining compensation and rehabilitation benefits. The move is aimed at preventing delays to the Gurugram Metro project.

As per the notice issued in May, nearly 8,653.63 sq m in Islampur village under Badshahpur sub-tehsil was earmarked. Key parcels included 1,881 sq m, 2,759.22 sq m and two others measuring 3,637.15 sq m.

In Kanhai, 534 sq m at an institutional plot in Sector 44, near Fortis Hospital, was notified for purchase, while 1,695.74 sq m was identified in Basai, including several smaller parcels in Sector 9 Gurugram.

An official of the land acquisition department had earlier said owners had sought alternative plots, jobs in the metro and higher compensation. “There are several owners and partners in these land parcels, which had made purchase difficult,” he said.

The committee also directed agencies to shift utilities within timelines. NHAI said power feeders and the water pipeline between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk will be shifted by December 31 this year. GMDA has asked the gas pipeline utility to be shifted by October 31, the official said.