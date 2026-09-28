Minor boy allegedly sexually assaulted at Sonepat ashram

A minor boy was allegedly sexually assaulted at the Satlok Ashram in Dhanana village of Sonepat, with police arresting a sevadar (volunteer) in connection with the case, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Kansdi village in Sonepat, who was working as a sevadar at the ashram. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Kansdi village in Sonepat, who was working as a sevadar at the ashram.

According to the complaint the victim’s family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had come to the ashram to perform seva.

According to the information, the incident occurred on September 23. After the incident, someone from the ashram itself called the Dial 112 emergency helpline and informed the police.

The matter then reached the child welfare committee (CWC). On a complaint filed by CWC, police registered an FIR against the accused at Baroda police station in Sonepat on September 24 under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to Gohana DCP Jitender Gehlawat, the incident came to light on September 23, when the chairperson of the CWC informed police that an 11-year-old boy who had visited the ashram had allegedly been subjected to inappropriate physical contact.

Following the information, a police team reached the ashram and took the minor into protective care along with his father. The child was subsequently taken with his father to a designated facility/hospital at Khanpur Kalan for legal assistance, counselling and medical procedures, he added.

During counselling, the child reportedly provided information about the alleged incident.

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the alleged offence, including when and where it took place and whether anyone else was involved. The statement of the minor and other evidence are also being examined as part of the investigation.

The case comes at a time when the Dhanana ashram has been drawing renewed attention following the release on bail of its head, Rampal, in April this year. Rampal returned to the Dhanana ashram after being released from jail following bail in the sedition case linked to the Satlok Ashram episode in Hisar.