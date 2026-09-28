‘Power supply largely restored in cities, rural areas still affected’

Power supply has been largely restored in urban areas across Uttar Pradesh following widespread disruptions caused by heavy rain and falling trees, though several rural pockets continue to face outages, officials said on Sunday.

A review of the situation by principal secretary, energy and UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman, Ranveer Prasad found that rain-related damage to 33-KV and 11-KV feeders and the snapping of power poles had affected supply across several districts.

“Repair and restoration work is continuing on a war footing, particularly in remote rural areas,” Prasad said.

According to officials, in Madhyanchal, supply in most urban areas has returned to normal except parts of Bareilly division, where rain is still hampering restoration. Six 33-KV substations were expected to be restored by the evening.

In Purvanchal, urban supply is largely normal except in Basti and Sant Kabir Nagar, where fresh breakdowns occurred after heavy rain.

In Paschimanchal, rural areas of Amroha, Bijnor, Sambhal and Moradabad remain affected, while in Dakshinanchal, parts of Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiya and Farrukhabad continue to face disruptions.

Among the more affected districts are Ambedkar Nagar, Bhadohi, Azamgarh, Ballia, Bahraich, Barabanki, Basti, Bareilly, Gonda, Deoria, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Officials said hospitals and drinking-water facilities are being given priority for restoration. UPPCL MD, Nitesh Kaumar and discoms’ MDs were also connected to the virtual meeting.