Urban local bodies secy reviews Gurugram civic works, asks MCG to speed up
Projects reviewed include Kaman Sarai parking, Sadar Bazar redevelopment, Sector 14 office building, Wazirabad stadium and Drain No. 89.
The urban local bodies (ULB) department secretary Ashok Kumar Meena on Saturday reviewed development and sanitation works in Gurugram, directing Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to coordinate with concerned departments to resolve land, approval, tendering and other hurdles affecting projects announced by the Haryana government.
The review meeting covered development projects, road works, monsoon plantation activities, property IDs, sanitation and solid waste management, and citizen complaints.
Among the projects reviewed were those announced by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, including the base-level parking facility at Kaman Sarai, the multi-level car parking project at Sadar Bazar, the MCG office building at Sector 14, the sports stadium at Wazirabad, and the improvement of Drain No. 89, Atal Park and Smriti Kendra.
The base-level parking project at Kaman Sarai has been completed, with MCG officials reporting 100% completion. An operation and maintenance (O&M) tender on a licence-fee basis has been opened for the facility.
Work on the MCG office building in Sector 14 is 83% complete, officials said. Sadar Bazar is being developed as a Smart Bazar, for which ₹8.58 crore has been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). The project is currently at the tendering stage.
The meeting also reviewed road, sewerage and community facility works in different wards. Construction of 15 toilets in Ward 27 is around 75% complete, while work on eight toilets in Ward 29 is approximately 60% complete.
Sanitation, waste collection
MCG officials said 591 vehicles have been deployed for door-to-door waste collection through six agencies under an interim arrangement. For the long-term cluster-based waste collection system, Letters of Award (LoAs) were issued to two agencies on September 11, officials said.
A total of 4,532 sanitation workers are currently available for sanitation and road-sweeping operations across Gurugram, according to MCG. Of these, 2,859 are MCG employees and 1,673 are outsourced workers.
To strengthen sanitation services, 215 tractor-trolleys, 19 JCB machines, 504 additional workers and 72 additional tractor-trolleys have also been deployed, officials said.
MCG also has 23 mechanised road-sweeping machines. Each machine has a reported capacity of around 30 kilometres a day, giving a total reported daily coverage of approximately 690 kilometres, officials said.
For cleaning garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), the civic body has deployed 63 dedicated units to regularly clean and maintain 159 identified GVPs.
Bandhwari legacy waste
According to the September 2026 waste inventory, approximately 5.76 million metric tonnes of legacy waste is recorded at Bandhwari. Of this, 4.18 million metric tonnes has been processed, while around 1.65 million metric tonnes remains as the reported balance.
Meena directed MCG officials to coordinate with the concerned departments to address issues related to land, approvals, tendering and other departmental hurdles affecting projects being implemented under the chief minister’s announcements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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