Urban local bodies secy reviews Gurugram civic works, asks MCG to speed up

The urban local bodies (ULB) department secretary Ashok Kumar Meena on Saturday reviewed development and sanitation works in Gurugram, directing Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials to coordinate with concerned departments to resolve land, approval, tendering and other hurdles affecting projects announced by the Haryana government.

The review meeting covered development projects, road works, monsoon plantation activities, property IDs, sanitation and solid waste management, and citizen complaints.

Among the projects reviewed were those announced by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, including the base-level parking facility at Kaman Sarai, the multi-level car parking project at Sadar Bazar, the MCG office building at Sector 14, the sports stadium at Wazirabad, and the improvement of Drain No. 89, Atal Park and Smriti Kendra.

The base-level parking project at Kaman Sarai has been completed, with MCG officials reporting 100% completion. An operation and maintenance (O&M) tender on a licence-fee basis has been opened for the facility.

Work on the MCG office building in Sector 14 is 83% complete, officials said. Sadar Bazar is being developed as a Smart Bazar, for which ₹8.58 crore has been approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC). The project is currently at the tendering stage.

The meeting also reviewed road, sewerage and community facility works in different wards. Construction of 15 toilets in Ward 27 is around 75% complete, while work on eight toilets in Ward 29 is approximately 60% complete.

Sanitation, waste collection

MCG officials said 591 vehicles have been deployed for door-to-door waste collection through six agencies under an interim arrangement. For the long-term cluster-based waste collection system, Letters of Award (LoAs) were issued to two agencies on September 11, officials said.

A total of 4,532 sanitation workers are currently available for sanitation and road-sweeping operations across Gurugram, according to MCG. Of these, 2,859 are MCG employees and 1,673 are outsourced workers.

To strengthen sanitation services, 215 tractor-trolleys, 19 JCB machines, 504 additional workers and 72 additional tractor-trolleys have also been deployed, officials said.

MCG also has 23 mechanised road-sweeping machines. Each machine has a reported capacity of around 30 kilometres a day, giving a total reported daily coverage of approximately 690 kilometres, officials said.

For cleaning garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), the civic body has deployed 63 dedicated units to regularly clean and maintain 159 identified GVPs.

Bandhwari legacy waste

According to the September 2026 waste inventory, approximately 5.76 million metric tonnes of legacy waste is recorded at Bandhwari. Of this, 4.18 million metric tonnes has been processed, while around 1.65 million metric tonnes remains as the reported balance.

Meena directed MCG officials to coordinate with the concerned departments to address issues related to land, approvals, tendering and other departmental hurdles affecting projects being implemented under the chief minister’s announcements.