Haryana power engineers voice concern over pvt firm’s plea

The Haryana Power Engineers Association (HPEA) on Sunday voiced concerns regarding the recent developments in the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) regarding a petition filed by Eleven Power Private Limited for obtaining a parallel electricity distribution license in Gurugram and Nuh districts. The matter is currently under consideration before HERC. Questions were raised over the findings of the expert committee appointed by the HERC. (HT File)

HPEA general secretary, Ravinder Ghanghas, said in a statement that Eleven Power has filed a caveat in the Punjab and Haryana high court, apprehending potential legal challenges from power sector bodies such as the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), HPEA, and other employee and consumer organisations against future HERC orders.

Ghanghas said that filing a caveat against anticipated regulatory orders creates deep apprehensions among power engineers, utility employees, and consumers regarding the neutrality and fairness of the process. While acknowledging that a caveat alone does not imply a decision has already been finalised, HPEA has demanded full transparency from the HERC.

Raising severe integrity and eligibility concerns regarding the applicant company, the HPEA said Eleven Power reported zero turnover in FY 2025–26, possesses zero prior technical experience in power distribution, and holds assets primarily in the form of shares of a Medanta Group subsidiary (Global Health). It said that the HERC should not have entertained an application from an entity lacking independent technical capabilities.

“Questions were raised over the findings of the expert committee appointed by the HERC. The committee reportedly combined two separate ₹1,000 crore solvency certificates—one issued by a bank and another by a private firm—treating them as an aggregate ₹2,000 crore solvency capability, which HPEA termed factually and financially incorrect,’’ HPEA said.