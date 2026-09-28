Sharad Pawar seeks loan waiver, cash aid for drought-hit farmers

MUMBAI: A day after the Maharashtra government declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a 17-point relief package for drought-affected farmers, agricultural labourers and rural residents. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2026 - Sharad Pawar, chief of the National Congress Party (NCP/SP), addressed party members at the YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai during the party's 27th foundation day anniversary. The event marked the party's foundation day, and Jayawant Patil, Shashikant Shinde, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar and other leaders were also present. Mumbai, India. June 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Pawar sought an immediate waiver of agricultural and allied-activity loans taken from cooperative banks, nationalised banks, urban cooperative banks and credit societies, including loans taken after the deadline set under the state’s farm loan waiver scheme. He also demanded exemption from land revenue and agricultural electricity bills for affected farmers.

Among his other demands are 25 kg of free foodgrains per family, direct financial assistance to drought-affected households, compensation of ₹1 lakh per hectare for farmers and a grant of ₹25,000 for agricultural labourers.

“Drought-affected farmers need immediate help. I have written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded 17 measures which will give relief to people in drought-affected areas,” Pawar said in a post on X, sharing a copy of his letter.

Pawar also demanded that the government ensure an immediate supply of drinking water and water for livestock. He called for tehsildars to be empowered to approve water tankers so that water reaches villages facing shortages without delays.

He further sought a waiver of hostel and mess fees for students from drought-affected areas and demanded that the government include talukas left out of the drought declaration.

Pawar also called for a special three-day session of the state legislature to discuss the drought situation and decide on further relief measures.

Drought announcement terminology ‘triggers’ Aaditya’s anger

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned whether the government’s drought declaration would translate into actual financial assistance for farmers. Thackeray was inspecting drought-affected areas in Marathwada on Sunday.

Thackeray said demands for a drought declaration had been raised by several sections for some time and noted that Karnataka had also declared drought. “While our tour of drought-affected areas was underway, the state government declared drought yesterday,” he said, while questioning when the relief would actually reach affected farmers.

He demanded that, given the delay in declaring drought, the government set aside procedural requirements and provide immediate assistance to farmers facing losses. Thackeray also alleged that the ₹32,000-crore package announced by the state government after excessive rainfall last year had not reached farmers. He said the government would need to ensure that relief reached beneficiaries on the ground rather than stopping at the declaration.

He also highlighted the reported deaths by suicide of 653 farmers in Marathwada and called for immediate and concrete measures in view of the agrarian crisis in the region.