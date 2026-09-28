Eight US Marines injured after Iranian missile strikes vessel in Strait of Hormuz: Report
Eight US Marines were injured by an Iranian missile in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14, but none are seriously hurt.
Eight US Marines were injured after an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel they were operating on in the Strait of Hormuz on September 14, NBC News reported, citing three US officials.
The Marines were part of a battalion landing team and suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries, including concussion symptoms such as headaches, according to the officials. None of the eight was seriously injured, and all returned to duty shortly after the attack.
Marines were not aboard US Navy ship
The eight service members, seven enlisted Marines and one officer, were operating from a vessel in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz when the missile hit, NBC News reported.
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The officials did not identify the type of vessel involved. They also said the Marines were not aboard a US Navy ship.
The Pentagon did not publicly disclose the September 14 attack when it happened. Details about the strike and the injuries had not previously been reported.
US Central Command declined to comment to NBC News.
The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, has remained a key area of military activity during the US-Iran conflict.
Eight Marines added to US military injury tally
The newly disclosed injuries have also increased the reported number of US service members hurt in the war with Iran.
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Pentagon data showed that 861 US service members had been injured in the conflict as of Wednesday, according to NBC News. The eight Marines were added to that tally nearly 10 days after the September 14 attack.
The incident adds to the known record of attacks involving US forces in the region, while the Pentagon has not publicly released details about the vessel, the circumstances surrounding the missile strike or the extent of the Marines' injuries beyond the information cited by NBC News.
The officials told NBC News that all eight Marines had returned to duty shortly after the attack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More