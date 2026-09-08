Trump sparks Labor Day row over alleged video of ‘not saluting’ Marines outside helicopter; ‘something is terribly off’
President Donald Trump sparked a row on Labor Day after videos went viral claiming that he did not salute the Marines outside Air Force One.
President Donald Trump sparked a row on Labor Day with alleged videos going viral claiming the Republican did not salute Marines outside his helicopter.
The clips were shared by accounts critical of the president and also alleged that Trump had ‘snapped’ at the pilot.
“Trump steps off Marine One after raging against Canada, looking CHAOTIC and FRIED. He seems to snap at the pilot, forgets the traditional salute to the marines right in front of him, fumbles his jacket, and walks like a zombie. Something is terribly off. Damn,” the page noted. HT.com could not verify the authenticity of this video.
Trump's viral video sparks backlash
Another person remarked “Heres video of Trump stepping off Marine 1 and NOT SALUTING A SINGLE MILITARY MEMBER! This is from NOW, TODAY!!! And this is the CURRENT PRESIDENT. He hates all of the military!”.
Yet another person said “He was in such a mood he didn't even salute the Marines as he disembarked. I would NOT like to be in that hot seat.”
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It is traditional for US Presidents to salute the military personnel they encounter while boarding the Marine One helicopter. This tradition is widely understood to have been started by former president Ronald Reagan in 1981, as per CNN.
Notably, in 2014, when Barack Obama was the president, he'd drawn criticism for saluting a Marine standing guard, while holding a coffee cup in his hand. “Wait - did President Obama just salute the Marines with a LATTE in his hand?!,” the National Republican Congressional Committee had posted on X at the time. Thus, Trump's alleged behavior has come under heightened scrutiny from detractors.
Trump's post about New Mexico, new USA map
President Trump's alleged video comes amid a slew of posts he made on Truth Social. Many of these were AI generated posts.
In one, Trump appeared to signal he'd change the name of New Mexico to New America, sparking conversations online about presidential powers involved in renaming a state. In yet another post, Trump shared a map of the US, where Greenland, Canada and Mexico were all marked as US territories.
This picture too raised concerns online as Trump has spoken in the past about taking Greenland, citing defense reasons. The president has also recently been in the news after he sported a new hair color, with many wondering why he'd chosen to become a ‘brunette’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More