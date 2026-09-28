Wrong-side U-turn on Sohna Road leaves 3 injured, triggers 3-4km long tailback
Three people were injured and traffic on Sohna Road was disrupted for nearly two hours on Saturday evening after a white Maruti Suzuki WagonR allegedly took a U-turn on the wrong side of the Sohna elevated highway near Bestech Business Park and collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno, triggering a traffic tailback of around 3-4 km
Three people were injured and traffic on Sohna Road was disrupted for nearly two hours on Saturday evening after a white Maruti Suzuki WagonR allegedly took a U-turn on the wrong side of the Sohna elevated highway near Bestech Business Park and collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno, triggering a traffic tailback of around 3-4 km.
The accident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm, according to eyewitnesses. The WagonR driver was allegedly attempting to avoid a longer detour, with the designated U-turn around three kilometres away, before crossing to the wrong side of the three-lane flyover.
The collision badly damaged the front portions of both vehicles and brought traffic on the elevated stretch to a halt. Traffic police and other teams reached the spot, and the damaged vehicles were moved to the side with the help of a crane. Traffic movement gradually resumed, officials said, although the disruption continued for nearly two hours.
The three injured people were taken for medical attention and were reported to be stable.
A video of the crash later circulated on social media, showing the damaged vehicles on the flyover.
Police said no FIR had been registered as of Sunday. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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