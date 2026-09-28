Wrong-side U-turn on Sohna Road leaves 3 injured, triggers 3-4km long tailback

Three people were injured and traffic on Sohna Road was disrupted for nearly two hours on Saturday evening after a white Maruti Suzuki WagonR allegedly took a U-turn on the wrong side of the Sohna elevated highway near Bestech Business Park and collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno, triggering a traffic tailback of around 3-4 km. Traffic on the elevated stretch was disrupted for nearly two hours after the WagonR collided with an oncoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno. (HT)

The accident took place between 7.30pm and 8pm, according to eyewitnesses. The WagonR driver was allegedly attempting to avoid a longer detour, with the designated U-turn around three kilometres away, before crossing to the wrong side of the three-lane flyover.

The collision badly damaged the front portions of both vehicles and brought traffic on the elevated stretch to a halt. Traffic police and other teams reached the spot, and the damaged vehicles were moved to the side with the help of a crane. Traffic movement gradually resumed, officials said, although the disruption continued for nearly two hours.

The three injured people were taken for medical attention and were reported to be stable.

A video of the crash later circulated on social media, showing the damaged vehicles on the flyover.

Police said no FIR had been registered as of Sunday. Further details about the circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately available.