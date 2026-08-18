How to get the Kernel Hearts Fernet skin for free in Fortnite: Epic Games Store step-by-step guide
Fernet’s latest Fortnite design gives her a more glamorous look, potentially helping the character fit better alongside other crossover skins.
If you follow Kernel Hearts, there’s good news: Fortnite players can unlock the Fernet skin through a special promotion, with an option to obtain it as part of a game purchase.
Epic Games previously teased the Kernel Hearts collaboration, but the crossover has now arrived as part of the Gaming Legends season. Here’s what you need to know about getting the Fernet outfit in Fortnite.
How to Get Fernet for Free
The Fernet skin is available as a gift-with-purchase for players who pre-order or purchase Kernel Hearts through the Epic Games Store.
Step-by-step process
Follow these steps:
Step 1: Open the Epic Games Store either through the app or your preferred web browser.
Step 2: Use the search bar to find Kernel Hearts.
Step 3: Open the game’s listing and purchase it for $19.99.
Step 4: After completing the purchase, the Fernet skin will be added to your Fortnite locker.
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This allows you to claim the Kernel Hearts skin without using Fortnite V-Bucks or gift cards.
Important: Just make sure you purchase the game using the same Epic Games account connected to your Fortnite profile.
Fernet gets a glamorous redesign
The latest version of Fernet also features a more glamorous appearance. The updated design may have been intended to make the character blend more naturally with other crossover outfits, including the recently introduced Perlica skin.
You Can Also Buy Fernet in Fortnite
If Kernel Hearts isn’t your type of game, you can still get the Fernet skin without purchasing the title.
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Step-by-step process to buy in Fortnite
Much like the Phantom Blade Zero skin, Epic Games is scheduled to bring Fernet to the Fortnite Item Shop on September 26, 2026, at 8 PM ET. Players who prefer this option can obtain the outfit by following these steps:
Step 1: Launch Fortnite and open the Item Shop.
Step 2: Browse through the available sections until you find the Kernel Hearts Fernet skin, priced at 1,500 V-Bucks.
Step 3: Select the Kernel Hearts Fernet outfit.
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Step 4: Press and hold the Purchase button to complete the transaction.
Step 5: Open your locker afterward to equip the newly acquired skin.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More