The Indiana Fever will be chasing their fifth straight victory Tuesday night when they visit the Toronto Tempo. Fever goes for fifth straight victory when they visit reeling Tempo

The Tempo, meanwhile, will be trying to snap a 10-game losing streak.

The Fever opened a five-game road trip Sunday with a 95-91 overtime victory over the Atlanta Dream. Indiana used a 17-9 fourth quarter to tie the game at 81.

The Tempo last played Wednesday when they absorbed a 94-88 loss to the Dallas Wings to conclude a five-game road trip.

With the win on Sunday, the Fever split the four-game season series with the Dream. Indiana sits in the fourth playoff spot with Atlanta fifth.

"We're all aware of the standings and the seedings," Indiana's Caitlin Clark said. "So, this was a really important one for us to come in and get. That's kind of like the story of this whole road trip. This is the last matchup with a lot of these teams that we have, and a lot of these teams are really good and possible teams we'll maybe see in the playoffs.

"Coming into each night, we know how important that win is to hopefully get home court advantage in the playoffs."

Clark had 26 points and nine assists. Kelsey Mitchell and Makayla Timpson added 20 points each. Mitchell has scored 20 or more points in 27 games this season.

Toronto has not won since July 12 against the New York Liberty at Montreal.

In their loss at Dallas, the Tempo fell behind 27-17 after the first quarter but made a game of it with a 30-24 fourth quarter.

"I thought we didn't come out with the appropriate energy that we want, I probably won't blame that all on just defense," Tempo coach Sandy Brondello said. "I didn't think we had an aggressive mentality, but we found it."

Toronto was without Julie Allemand and Maria Conde , who were ruled out before the game after being injured Aug. 10 against Atlanta.

Nyara Sabally played 16:47 at Dallas before leaving with a left calf injury that could keep her out for a few weeks.

Brittney Sykes, who has been out with a left foot issue since June 16, could return this week.

Marina Mabrey led Toronto with 23 points against Dallas. Laura Juskaite added 18.

The Fever will be making their first visit to Toronto. They defeated the Tempo 113-91 on June 16.

Field Level Media

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