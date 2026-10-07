11 Indian crew injured after merchant vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz

Eleven Indian crew members of a Panama-flagged merchant vessel were injured after it was hit by projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting strong condemnation by India. India called for an immediate end to attacks on merchant vessels. (AFP/Representational)

MT On Peace was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz early on Tuesday. Twelve crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured, the external affairs ministry said. The crew of 19 included 17 Indians.

Also read: India condemns attack on Panama-flagged vessel off Oman coast after 11 citizens injured

Injured crew evacuated to Oman for treatment “With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support,” the ministry said.

The Indian side repeated its call for ending all attacks on merchant vessels in international waterways.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

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India calls for restoration of safe navigation “The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” it said.

Eleven seafarers are among the 17 Indians killed so far in the West Asia conflict, which was triggered by attacks by Israel and the US on Iran in February. Five Indian seafarers have died in strikes on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.