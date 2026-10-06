India condemns attack on Panama-flagged vessel off Oman coast after 11 citizens injured

India on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged commercial vessel, which injured 11 Indians out of the 17 onboard, and called for immediate cessation of attacks against civilian infrastructure and seafarers. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked Omani authorities for rescuing the injured crew. (ANI Video Grab/FILE)

Vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman on Monday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 12 crew members, including 11 Indians, were injured. He added that 17 of the vessel’s 19 crew members were Indian nationals. He further thanked the Omani authorities for rescuing the injured crew members and providing them with medical treatment.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals,” Jaiswal said.

“It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals. With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support,” he added.