Hissar man arrested for giving bank account to fraudsters in ₹1.08 crore Gurugram fraud case

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Haryana's Hisar for allegedly providing his bank account to cyber fraudsters who had duped ₹1.08 crore from a Gurugram resident last year after trapping him in investment fraud, police said on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Kharia village in Hisar, was arrested on Monday by a team of the Gurugram Sector-56 cybercrime branch. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times/Representational)

The suspect, identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Kharia village in Hisar, was arrested on Monday by a team of the Gurugram Sector-56 cybercrime branch, police said.

According to the Police, Kuldeep had fraudulently opened a current account with a private bank, into which ₹3.74 lakh of the total amount duped from the Gurugram victim was credited to facilitate siphoning.

The case Police said the victim approached the Cybercrime police station (West) on November 8 last year, alleging that he had been cheated out of at least ₹1.08 crore after suspects trapped him in a stock market investment fraud.

They said an FIR was immediately registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the case, and an investigation was launched, during which it emerged that Kuldeep’s bank account was credited with money that had been duped from the victim.

Gurugram police's public relations officer, Sandeep Turan, said that during interrogation, the suspect told police that he had provided his bank account to one of his associates and that he used to earn a commission every time a hefty amount was credited to it.

“The suspect used to either withdraw cash and deposit it in another account after keeping his commission, or simply remit it to some other bank account online,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the other people involved in the gang and trace the money trail, police said.