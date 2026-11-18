Nvidia board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, chairman says
His remarks came after Jensen Huang indicated earlier that he would be willing to return to the helm of Nvidia if the board asked him to do so.
Nvidia board has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, company chairman Harvey Jones confirmed on Tuesday, following the former CEO’s voluntary resignation over the disclosure of personal conduct that was found to be inconsistent with the chipmaker’s code of conduct, standards and workplace culture.
His remarks came after Huang indicated earlier that day that he would be willing to return to the helm of the chipmaker if the board asked him to do so.
Huang indicated on Tuesday that he would consider returning to lead the chipmaker, making his first public comments since stepping down last week following reports of an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.
Calls for Huang to return have received backing from influential tech leaders, among them Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla. President Donald Trump has also thrown his support behind the possibility of Huang resuming the role, having maintained regular contact with the ousted Nvidia chief.
Deep Dive
(With AP inputs)
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More