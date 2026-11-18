Nvidia board has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, company chairman Harvey Jones confirmed on Tuesday, following the former CEO’s voluntary resignation over the disclosure of personal conduct that was found to be inconsistent with the chipmaker’s code of conduct, standards and workplace culture. Nvidia board has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive. (REUTERS)

His remarks came after Huang indicated earlier that day that he would be willing to return to the helm of the chipmaker if the board asked him to do so.

Huang indicated on Tuesday that he would consider returning to lead the chipmaker, making his first public comments since stepping down last week following reports of an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

Calls for Huang to return have received backing from influential tech leaders, among them Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla. President Donald Trump has also thrown his support behind the possibility of Huang resuming the role, having maintained regular contact with the ousted Nvidia chief.