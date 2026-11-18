Equinor, one of Europe's largest natural gas suppliers, detects cyberattack targeting some of its IT systems
Equinor detected a cyberattack on some IT systems but reported no data theft or disruption to its oil and gas production.
Norwegian energy company Equinor has detected an ongoing cyberattack targeting some of its IT systems, Reuters reported on November 17.
The company confirmed that the incident has not affected its operations or oil and gas production.
It also said there was currently no indication that any data had been stolen. The company did not provide further details about the attack.
Equinor's importance in the European gas market
Equinor plays a major role in Europe's natural gas market, with its supplies covering a significant share of the region's energy needs. It is one of the largest natural gas suppliers in Europe.
According to the company's official website, it markets and sells around 70% of all gas produced on the Norwegian continental shelf. Its own gas volumes, together with those of the Norwegian state, account for more than 20% of Europe's gas market.
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Will the cyberattack affect Europe's gas supply?
There is currently no reported disruption to gas production or supplies following the cyberattack. Equinor's confirmation means gas from its Norwegian fields continues to reach European customers.
The incident has drawn attention because Norway is a major supplier of natural gas to the European Union. According to Eurostat, Norway accounted for 52.1% of the EU's imports of natural gas in gaseous form in 2025. This figure represents Norway's share, not Equinor's individual contribution.
Equinor does not operate the entire Norwegian gas pipeline network. State-owned Gassco manages the transportation system connecting Norwegian gas fields with European markets.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More