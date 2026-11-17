Federal investigators say the growing use of artificial intelligence in cybercrime is making sophisticated attacks faster, easier to automate and potentially more difficult for organisations to detect.

The warning comes amid heightened concern across the United States following a series of technology disruptions, reported banking problems and a separate supply-chain cyberattack that exposed malicious code on websites operated by 178 organisations worldwide.

The FBI has warned businesses and government organisations about a growing wave of AI-assisted cyberattacks after hackers began exploiting an advanced penetration-testing framework capable of accelerating network intrusions in less than three hours.

How has ARTEX been linked to the ConnectWise Cloud Backup incident?

How has ARTEX been linked to the ConnectWise Cloud Backup incident?

How can ARTEX compromise a network in under three hours?

How can ARTEX compromise a network in under three hours?

What is the ARTEX AI hacking framework?

What is the ARTEX AI hacking framework?

Also Read: iPhone users targeted in 178-website cyberattack in bid to steal crypto, credit card details

FBI issues urgent warning over ARTEX hacking framework In a FLASH advisory issued on 13 November, the FBI identified ARTEX, an autonomous, artificial intelligence-powered penetration-testing framework, as a tool being weaponised by cybercriminals and state-aligned hacking groups.

ARTEX is an open-source, AI-powered autonomous penetration-testing framework designed to identify security weaknesses in computer networks and applications. It uses artificial intelligence agents connected to external large language models (LLMs), such as ChatGPT and Claude, to automate tasks including scanning networks, identifying vulnerabilities and testing security systems.

Although originally developed for legitimate cybersecurity testing, the FBI says malicious actors have been using the open-source framework since at least August 2026 to target organisations across several sectors, including banking, government, technology, defence, healthcare and telecommunications.

The FBI warned that ARTEX can dramatically reduce the time needed to compromise corporate networks.

"The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide," the agency wrote on X.

"ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours."

The framework uses AI-driven automation to coordinate different stages of an intrusion, potentially allowing attackers with limited technical expertise to carry out operations that would traditionally require considerable specialist knowledge.