Cybersecurity firm Report URI traced approximately $7,040 in cryptocurrency payments to wallets associated with the attack on November 16. The actual scale of the financial damage, however, remains unknown.

The malicious software attempted to deploy the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits on vulnerable Apple devices. Users were also advised to review cryptocurrency transactions made that day and check their bank statements for suspicious card payments, particularly if they had entered financial details on any affected website.

Researchers warned people who visited any affected website on Monday, November 16, to update their devices to iOS 18.7.3 or later, or iOS 26.3 or later, to protect against potential security threats.

Apple iPhone and iPad users were among the potential targets of a cyberattack that affected hundreds of popular websites, with malicious code designed to exploit vulnerabilities in older versions of Apple's operating systems.

What should iPhone users do after visiting an affected website?

What should iPhone users do after visiting an affected website?

What information was the malware designed to steal?

What information was the malware designed to steal?

How did the cyberattack reach visitors to 178 websites?

How did the cyberattack reach visitors to 178 websites?

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Cyberattack hits 178 organisations worldwide The cybersecurity incident has exposed visitors to the websites of 178 organisations, including the BBC, CNN, Zoom, HSBC and IKEA, to malicious software designed to steal sensitive personal and financial information. The attack exploited a third-party website testing platform, allowing hackers to distribute malicious code across numerous high-profile websites without breaking into each organisation individually.

Report URI identified the incident on Monday, November 16, and reported that 188 website scripts across 178 organisations had been affected. Other organisations named in the findings included Salesforce, Equifax, Fox News, GitLab, Alaska Airlines, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock.

How hackers compromised major websites The attackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability involving Optimizely, a company that provides website experimentation and testing tools. Businesses use its technology to test different website designs, layouts and features before making changes available to visitors.

By compromising the platform's software, the attackers managed to inject malicious JavaScript into websites that relied on the service. As a result, visitors could potentially encounter the harmful code simply by accessing an affected website.

The incident highlights the risks associated with third-party software, as a security weakness in a single service can affect hundreds of websites and organisations that depend on it.

Optimizely said in a status update on Tuesday that it had resolved the issue and removed the malicious code.

Malware designed to steal financial and personal information According to Report URI, the malicious software was built to carry out multiple forms of data theft.

One of its primary functions was to capture credit card information entered by visitors. It could also interfere with cryptocurrency transactions by replacing legitimate wallet addresses copied by users with addresses controlled by the attackers.

The malware was additionally capable of accessing browser cookies and other stored information, as well as capturing screenshots.

Were users' personal details stolen? Despite the large number of affected organisations, there is no confirmed figure for how many visitors may have lost personal or financial information.

Researchers have warned that the discovery of malicious code does not automatically mean every visitor was compromised. Similarly, the incident does not indicate that hackers gained direct access to the internal networks of all 178 organisations.

However, people who visited affected websites, particularly those who entered payment information or conducted cryptocurrency transactions, should remain cautious.

What should users do to stay safe? Users should install the latest security updates on their iPhones, iPads, computers and other devices. Those who entered card details on affected websites should carefully review their bank statements and report any suspicious transactions to their financial institutions.

Cryptocurrency users should check their recent transfers and verify that payments reached the intended wallet addresses. It is also advisable to monitor online accounts for unusual login activity and unexpected changes.

Although Optimizely has addressed the issue, the incident serves as a reminder that even established and widely trusted websites can expose visitors to security risks through compromised third-party services.

Full list of websites targeted Below is the category-wise list of organisations identified by the cybersecurity researcher as having compromised Optimizely JavaScript snippets.

Banking and Finance (32) Paychex, HSBC US, Equifax, SmartAsset, HSBC Hong Kong, ABN AMRO, TaxAct, HSBC Mexico, HSBC Singapore, NetCredit, Associated Bank, S-Pankki, Equifax Canada, Equifax UK, The Work Number (Equifax), Funding Circle, HSBC Australia, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, HSBC UAE, HSBC Malaysia, Rest Super, HSBC Taiwan, HSBC Vietnam, HSBC Egypt, HSBC Philippines, SmartAdvisor Match (SmartAsset), Compare Club, ABN AMRO Lease, Energy Scout and Hang Seng Investment.

Technology and SaaS (23) Zoom, Bitly, Salesforce, GitLab, Optimizely, Mixpanel, Typeform, InMotion Hosting, Wasabi, Perforce / Zend / Puppet, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Thales / Imperva, Tricentis, Web Hosting Hub, QR Code Generator, ServiceChannel, Brandfolder, Intelex, Enverus and Accruent.

Retail and Fashion (20) IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, American Eagle, Scheels, Ariat, American Girl, StackSocial, Crocs India, Levi’s Japan, Todd Snyder, Levi’s Indonesia, Just Russel, Loloi Rugs, Levi’s Australia, Levi’s Malaysia, Levi’s Philippines, Levi’s Singapore, Levi’s Korea and Levi’s New Zealand.

Streaming and Entertainment (12) Peacock, D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast, NOW TV, Zattoo, Crave, Starz, SkyShowtime, Bravo, SeaWorld, WOW (Sky Deutschland) and NOW Italia.

News and Media (10) CNN, BBC, Fox News, NPR, CTV News, Fox Sports, BNN Bloomberg / CP24, TSN, Top Gear and BBC Earth.

Airlines and Travel (9) Alaska Airlines / Hawaiian Airlines, Transavia, Air France-KLM, KLM Netherlands, Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations, The Travel Corporation and Costsaver.

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals (8) Invisalign, Takeda, Covetrus, iTero (Align), Covetrus Pharmacy, myCovetrus, RaySafe (Fluke) and Takeda Oncology.

Industrial and Manufacturing (8) Fluke, eMaint (Fluke), Fluke Networks, Vaillant Germany, Fluke Process Instruments, Fluke Biomedical, Landauer and Vaillant Spain.

Telecommunications (7) Virgin Media, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone Australia, O2, TPG Telecom, Mint Mobile and TalkTalk.

Cryptocurrency and Trading (6) Ledger, IG, OANDA / Coinpass, interactive investor, TMS Brokers and Betashares.

Insurance (6) Asurion / uBreakiFix, Mutual of Omaha, Admiral, Securian Financial, eRenterPlan and AKA (Danish unemployment fund).

Property and Real Estate (6) Buildium (managebuilding.com), Loft Living apartments, Buildium, HireAHelper, Flytte.no and its sister comparison sites, and MovingPlace.

Food and Hospitality (5) Restaurant ordering sites (order.online), Heineken, Home Chef, Starbucks Canada and Cinnabon.

Home and Smart Home (5) Resideo, Honeywell Home, myQ (Chamberlain), Chamberlain and First Alert.

Nonprofit and Civic Organisations (4) Change.org, ASPCA, UNICEF USA and DonorsChoose.

Gambling (4) Betsson, PokerStars, tombola and Betfred.

Professional Services (4) Freshfields, CohnReznick, Baringa and Cro Metrics.

Logistics and Shipping (3) ShipStation / ShipEngine, Stamps.com and ShipEngine.

Automotive (3) Lucid Motors, O’Brien Glass and the Chevrolet dealer network, including Bill Rapp and others.