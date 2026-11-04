Van Jones breaks into song live on CNN as Trump loses control of House and Senate: 'This is like Christmas, and a birthday'
Van Jones hailed Democratic victories in the 2026 midterms as a rejection of Trump’s leadership and a show of strength for American democracy.
Democratic victories across several key races in the 2026 midterm elections sparked celebrations among party supporters, with political commentator Van Jones describing the results as a major rejection of President Donald Trump's political leadership.
Reacting to the developments, Jones expressed excitement on television, portraying the results as a significant moment for American democracy and a setback for Trump's political movement.
'I'm happy,' says Van Jones
“I'm happy, happy, happy! I'm so happy!” Jones exclaimed, comparing the election-night atmosphere to a combination of Christmas, a birthday, Easter and Halloween.
Deep Dive
He argued that the results represented a public response to what he called Trump's political approach, suggesting that American voters had demonstrated their willingness to challenge leaders they believed were acting against democratic principles.
“This is the repudiation of Trump-ism that people have been hoping for, seeing American democracy stand up,” Jones said.
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Van Jones compares Republican losses to Jonestown
Jones delivered some of his sharpest criticism when discussing Republican lawmakers and candidates who continued supporting Trump despite controversies surrounding his administration.
Using the Jonestown tragedy as a political metaphor, he argued that Republicans had paid an electoral price for failing to challenge the president when they disagreed with his actions. The Jonestown reference is Jones's own political metaphor, not a literal comparison between the election and the 1978 mass deaths in Jonestown.
“Sometimes you have kleptocratic rulers that get in power and they ensconce themselves for decades. In America, 24 months later, knock it off, you don't want it,” Jones said.
He then turned his attention directly to the Republican Party, accusing its members of following Trump's leadership without sufficiently questioning his decisions.
“And by the way, if you join a cult, at some point, the cult leader takes you to Jonestown and tries to get you to drink the Kool-Aid. This is Jonestown for the Republican Party,” he said.
Jones continued by arguing that Republican candidates were suffering electoral consequences because they had not publicly challenged Trump over what Jones described as violations of the law and democratic institutions.
“They didn't stand up to him. They're paying the price. It's Jonestown tonight. You join a cult, at some point you go to Jonestown. That's where you are tonight, Republicans,” he added.
Trump vs CNN
President Donald Trump has had a long-running and often bitter relationship with CNN, repeatedly accusing the network of unfair coverage and describing it as a source of what he calls 'fake news'. His clashes with the broadcaster date back to his first presidential campaign and have continued throughout his political career, with Trump frequently attacking CNN journalists, questioning the network's credibility and criticising its reporting on his administration.
CNN, meanwhile, has continued its coverage of Trump's presidency, policies and election campaigns, often becoming a target of his public criticism. The tension has also played out through high-profile confrontations with CNN anchors and correspondents, reflecting Trump's broader hostility towards media organisations he believes are critical of him.
Also Read: Ken Paxton to Mike Collins: How Trump-backed candidates fared in the 2026 Midterm elections
US midterms: A political setback for Trump's Republican Party
The election results placed Trump's influence within the Republican Party under renewed scrutiny. Several candidates associated with the president faced defeats, while Democrats made gains in important congressional contests.
Jones's remarks reflected the intensity of Democratic celebrations as the party anticipated a shift in control of Congress. A Democratic majority in both chambers would have significant consequences for Trump's legislative agenda, congressional oversight and the broader political environment during the remainder of his presidency.
However, the election results also highlighted the importance of individual state and congressional contests in determining the balance of power in Washington.
For Democrats, the projected gains represented an opportunity to regain influence over the legislative process. For Republicans, the losses raised questions about their campaign strategies, their relationship with Trump and the political consequences of maintaining close ties to the president.
Jones's comments quickly captured the celebratory mood among sections of the Democratic camp, while his comparison of Republican losses to the Jonestown tragedy underscored the highly charged political atmosphere surrounding the 2026 midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More