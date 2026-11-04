Van Jones breaks into song live on CNN as Trump loses control of House and Senate: 'This is like Christmas, and a birthday'

“I'm happy, happy, happy! I'm so happy!” Jones exclaimed, comparing the election-night atmosphere to a combination of Christmas, a birthday, Easter and Halloween.

Reacting to the developments, Jones expressed excitement on television, portraying the results as a significant moment for American democracy and a setback for Trump's political movement.

Democratic victories across several key races in the 2026 midterm elections sparked celebrations among party supporters, with political commentator Van Jones describing the results as a major rejection of President Donald Trump's political leadership.

How could Democratic control of the House and Senate affect Trump?

How could Democratic control of the House and Senate affect Trump?

What did Van Jones mean by comparing Republican losses to Jonestown?

What did Van Jones mean by comparing Republican losses to Jonestown?

“This is the repudiation of Trump -ism that people have been hoping for, seeing American democracy stand up,” Jones said.

He argued that the results represented a public response to what he called Trump's political approach, suggesting that American voters had demonstrated their willingness to challenge leaders they believed were acting against democratic principles.

Van Jones compares Republican losses to Jonestown Jones delivered some of his sharpest criticism when discussing Republican lawmakers and candidates who continued supporting Trump despite controversies surrounding his administration.

Using the Jonestown tragedy as a political metaphor, he argued that Republicans had paid an electoral price for failing to challenge the president when they disagreed with his actions. The Jonestown reference is Jones's own political metaphor, not a literal comparison between the election and the 1978 mass deaths in Jonestown.

“Sometimes you have kleptocratic rulers that get in power and they ensconce themselves for decades. In America, 24 months later, knock it off, you don't want it,” Jones said.

He then turned his attention directly to the Republican Party, accusing its members of following Trump's leadership without sufficiently questioning his decisions.

“And by the way, if you join a cult, at some point, the cult leader takes you to Jonestown and tries to get you to drink the Kool-Aid. This is Jonestown for the Republican Party,” he said.

Jones continued by arguing that Republican candidates were suffering electoral consequences because they had not publicly challenged Trump over what Jones described as violations of the law and democratic institutions.

“They didn't stand up to him. They're paying the price. It's Jonestown tonight. You join a cult, at some point you go to Jonestown. That's where you are tonight, Republicans,” he added.

Trump vs CNN President Donald Trump has had a long-running and often bitter relationship with CNN, repeatedly accusing the network of unfair coverage and describing it as a source of what he calls 'fake news'. His clashes with the broadcaster date back to his first presidential campaign and have continued throughout his political career, with Trump frequently attacking CNN journalists, questioning the network's credibility and criticising its reporting on his administration.

CNN, meanwhile, has continued its coverage of Trump's presidency, policies and election campaigns, often becoming a target of his public criticism. The tension has also played out through high-profile confrontations with CNN anchors and correspondents, reflecting Trump's broader hostility towards media organisations he believes are critical of him.

Also Read: Ken Paxton to Mike Collins: How Trump-backed candidates fared in the 2026 Midterm elections

US midterms: A political setback for Trump's Republican Party The election results placed Trump's influence within the Republican Party under renewed scrutiny. Several candidates associated with the president faced defeats, while Democrats made gains in important congressional contests.

Jones's remarks reflected the intensity of Democratic celebrations as the party anticipated a shift in control of Congress. A Democratic majority in both chambers would have significant consequences for Trump's legislative agenda, congressional oversight and the broader political environment during the remainder of his presidency.

However, the election results also highlighted the importance of individual state and congressional contests in determining the balance of power in Washington.

For Democrats, the projected gains represented an opportunity to regain influence over the legislative process. For Republicans, the losses raised questions about their campaign strategies, their relationship with Trump and the political consequences of maintaining close ties to the president.

Jones's comments quickly captured the celebratory mood among sections of the Democratic camp, while his comparison of Republican losses to the Jonestown tragedy underscored the highly charged political atmosphere surrounding the 2026 midterm elections.