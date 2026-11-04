Ken Paxton to Mike Collins: How Trump-backed candidates fared in the 2026 Midterm elections

Trump made hundreds of endorsements during the 2026 election cycle, covering races for the U.S. Senate , House of Representatives, governorships and state legislatures. According to Ballotpedia, candidates backed by the president won 315 of 351 endorsement-related primary contests, giving him a primary success rate of approximately 96%. However, primary victories do not necessarily translate into success in the general election, where candidates must appeal to a much broader electorate.

President Donald Trump's endorsement has long been considered a powerful advantage for Republican candidates, helping them secure support among his political base and navigate contested primary elections. However, the results of the November 3, 2026, midterm elections have raised fresh questions about whether Trump's backing continues to carry the same influence in general elections, as several high-profile Republicans he supported faced defeats or difficult contests.

Why did some Trump-backed candidates lose despite his endorsement?

Why did some Trump-backed candidates lose despite his endorsement?

Which high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates lost in the 2026 midterms?

Which high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates lost in the 2026 midterms?

How did Trump-backed candidates perform in the 2026 midterm elections?

How did Trump-backed candidates perform in the 2026 midterm elections?

The election results have therefore put the spotlight on the difference between Trump's influence within the Republican Party and his ability to help candidates win over voters beyond his political base.

Several Trump-backed Republicans face defeats A number of prominent candidates who received Trump's support failed to secure victories in key contests. Among the notable outcomes were:

Roger Marshall – Kansas Senate: Lost to Democrat Adam Hamilton, ending a 94-year gap since Kansas last elected a Democrat to the Senate.

Vivek Ramaswamy – Ohio Governor: Defeated by Democrat Amy Acton.

Ken Paxton – Texas Senate: Lost to Democrat James Talarico.

Tom Kean Jr. – New Jersey's 7th Congressional District: Lost his re-election bid.

Greg Abbott – Texas Governor: Defeated by Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

Bruce Blakeman, NY Gov: Defeated by Kathy Hochul

Mike Collins - Georgia Senate Seat: Lost to Jon Ossoff

Mike Lawler, NY-17: Conceded the race before it was called

Mike Rogers - Michigan U.S. Senate: Result not called; Abdul El-Sayed is leading

Jeanine Driscroll - New York's 4th Congressional District: Result not called; Laura A. Gillen is leading

These results formed part of a broader Democratic advance across several traditionally competitive and Republican-leaning states. The Associated Press reported that Democrats captured the Senate majority, with victories in Kansas, Texas, Ohio, Iowa and other states.

Also Read: Trump says Iran war played a role in US midterms losses

Trump's response to the election results As Republican losses began emerging, Trump responded on his Truth Social platform shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trump attributed the defeats of several Republican candidates he endorsed to disagreements between them and his political movement, suggesting that some had alienated his supporters by opposing him. Speaking to Fox News, Trump also acknowledged backing certain candidates he personally disliked, saying he had done so in the interest of strengthening the Republican Party.

“They didn’t like the candidates, and some of the candidates that I endorsed fought me, and they didn’t like that they fought me. I mean, this MAGA base is incredible,” Trump told Fox News.