John James, Republican Congressman and Army veteran running for Michigan governor in 2026 midterm elections
John James has said he believes his military and business experiences can help him tackle Michigan’s economic challenges.
Long before he became a Republican congressman, John James served in the US Army, flying Apache helicopters over Iraq, and ran an automotive logistics company in Michigan. His experience informs his approach to the governor’s office, according to his campaign that someone who has led soldiers and businesses can deliver a more pragmatic, growth-oriented message.
What we know about John James
James, 45, was born and raised in Michigan and graduated from West Point before serving eight years in the US Army. He became a Ranger-qualified aviation officer and led two Apache platoons during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He went on to complete graduate degrees in supply-chain management, information systems and business before serving as CEO of the family business, James Group International, and Renaissance Global Logistics. He ran unsuccessfully for the Senate twice before winning a seat in Congress in 2022.
James is married to Elizabeth James and has three sons, John, Hudson and Christian.
Money has become an unavoidable talking point in the political landscape surrounding him. Congressional disclosures reviewed by Bridge Michigan placed the combined value of assets and liabilities owned by James and his wife in a ballpark range of roughly $10.8 million to $50.8 million in 2025. Much of the gain was connected to family trusts and his interest in the James Group. It is a disclosure range, rather than a precise measure of his personal net worth.
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James’ economic agenda revolves around manufacturing, energy, less regulation and jobs. He has repeatedly pointed to Michigan’s losses in manufacturing employment over the past several decades and argued the state needed to become more competitive. He has supported business investment and technology development but has also called for protections around AI, particularly concerning surveillance, algorithmic management and workers' rights. Trade is more complex.
James broadly supports Donald Trump’s push for reciprocal trade and an America First economic policy but has acknowledged that Michigan cannot afford to ignore its enormous commercial relationship with Canada. He has argued that Washington should negotiate a fair deal rather than allow tariffs to hurt manufacturers and consumers on both sides of the border.
On Iran, James has supported the administration’s efforts to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. He has argued that diplomatic and economic pressure should be applied where possible while avoiding another prolonged conflict for American troops.
James’ wealth and links to the data-centre industry have nevertheless generated criticism. Democrats have accused him of benefiting from policies favourable to data centres, although Bridge Michigan found that some of the claims about his congressional votes overstated his direct role in specific tax legislation.
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James is entering the governor’s race with a distinctly business-and-military identity, one he hopes will appeal to voters interested in manufacturing growth, national security and a more aggressive economic agenda.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAshka Singh
Ashka Singh is an undergraduate student of English Literature at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in the spaces between what is said and what is felt, and in the stories that acquire new meanings through different eyes. A recipient of national-level recognition from the Government of India, she has also been recognised twice for writing at the Amity Literary Meet. Her writing moves between the intimate and the social, often returning to questions of patriarchy, womanhood, relationships, and the invisible structures that shape life. Alongside her practice, she works with the editorial team of the Miranda House Students’ Union and leads content for AAVYA, the Animal Welfare Society of Miranda House. She finds herself most at home in poetry. This sensibility extends to her interest in cinema, psychology, music, and the layered aesthetics of Indian cultural traditions. She has a fondness for the unhurried beauty of ghazals, the cadence of shayari, and the lingering soul of a qawwali. Beyond the newsroom, she is likely to be found in the company of animals, particularly dogs - an affection she considers far less complicated than most human affairs. For Ashka, to write is to notice, to feel, and to remain truthful to both.Read More