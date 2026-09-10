Donald Trump's RNC convention speech 10 key takeaways: From ‘zero’ border crossings to renaming Hormuz Strait
President Trump used the GOP midterm convention in Dallas to push for voter turnout in November, framing the elections as a referendum on his presidency.
President Donald Trump turned the Republican Party’s first-ever midterm convention into a personal political rally in Dallas on Wednesday, urging voters to treat the November elections as if he himself were on the ballot and using his speech to promote his record on immigration, the economy and national security.
Trump’s address came as Republicans try to hold on to their congressional majorities in the November 3 midterm elections. The unusual two-day convention was organized around Trump, with the president scheduled to speak on both nights.
Here are 10 key takeaways from Trump’s speech:
1. Trump told voters to “pretend” he is on the ballot
Deep Dive
Trump made the midterms a direct referendum on his presidency, asking voters to act as though his name would appear on the ballot.
“If we lose, you're going to lose your border, you're going to lose your tax cuts, you're going to lose your safety and security,” Trump said, according to reporting from the speech.
2. He warned Republicans could lose control of Congress
Trump tied Republican control of Congress to his administration’s agenda, arguing that a Democratic victory would threaten the policies he says his administration has delivered.
The November elections will determine control of the House and Senate, making the midterms a crucial test for Trump during the second half of his term.
3. Trump pushed voter ID and citizenship requirements
He backed legislation requiring voter identification to cast a ballot and proof of citizenship to register, accusing Democrats of opposing the measures because they wanted to “cheat”. Democrats and some Republicans have argued that such rules could make voting harder for eligible voters.
4. He revived his “25 million immigrants” Biden claim
Trump again blamed Democrats for what he described as an unprecedented border crisis under Biden.
He has repeatedly claimed that 25 million illegal immigrants entered the US during Biden’s presidency.
5. $5,000 to every adult citizen if GOP wins both chambers
Trump made one of the most striking promises of his speech when he said every adult US citizen could receive $5,000 if Republicans win control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections.
"Only I can make this promise to you: If the Republicans win the House and Senate, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump stated.
6. Trump predicted lower oil prices after the election
Trump addressed rising oil prices directly, saying he expects prices to fall after the midterm elections.
His remarks came as Brent crude moved above $100 a barrel amid escalating US-Iran tensions.
7. He again floated renaming the Strait of Hormuz
Trump repeated his suggestion that the Strait of Hormuz could be renamed the “Trump Strait.”
The remark follows his administration’s earlier moves to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” and Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”
8. He promoted his economic record
Trump used the speech to argue that his policies have strengthened the US economy and positioned Republicans as the party capable of delivering economic gains.
The economy is a major political vulnerability for Republicans heading into the midterms, particularly as voters confront higher energy costs.
9. Trump said the Iran war will end after the election
Trump made a striking prediction about the Iran war during his speech, saying: “The war will be over shortly after the election.” Trump stated the conflict would end “immediately after” the US midterm elections, without providing a detailed explanation for why he expects the fighting to end on that timeline.
The remark came as the war has continued to weigh on oil prices and remains a major foreign-policy issue for the administration.
10. He urged Republicans to “finish the job”
Trump asked Americans to give Republicans another chance to control Congress, arguing that his administration had already delivered major changes but needed more time to complete its agenda.
"On election night, we're going to prove that America does not belong to those who hate it. America belongs to those who LOVE IT!" Trump said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More