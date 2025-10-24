Alaska Airlines outage update: Have flight operations been restored after system-wide ground stop? Here's the latest

Alaska Airlines announced early Friday that it had restored operations following a widespread technology outage, as reported by Reuters. The disruption had grounded flights across all airports, resulting in the cancellation of more than 229 flights. Alaska Airlines resumed operations after a technology outage led to over 229 flight cancellations. Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Alaska Airlines restores operations

In a statement, the airlines said, “We are working to get our operations back on track as quickly and safely as possible,” adding that further flight disruptions are likely.

Alaska Airlines requested a temporary ground stop on Thursday evening, which also affected its subsidiary, Horizon Air, according to a Federal Aviation advisory. The halt was lifted at 11:30 pm local time on Friday, as reported by Reuters. The airline has not disclosed the cause of the tech outage.

The airline also responded to customer complaints on social media, addressing issues with booking glitches on its website and questions about whether its app was affected. In a post on X, the Airlines wrote, “Unfortunately, we are experiencing an error on our system, but our IT team is working to get this resolved as soon as possible.”

Financial impact of IT outage on the airlines

Alaska Air Group said it has not yet estimated the financial impact of the disruption on its fourth-quarter results. Shares of the airline fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The Group announced third-quarter revenue of $3.77 billion, up 23% from the previous year. The airline delayed its earnings call, which was initially planned for October 24, to prioritize customer support and operational recovery, as reported by Reuters.

In July, the carrier had also temporarily halted all flights for roughly three hours because of an IT outage.