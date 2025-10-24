Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Target job cuts: Retailer laying off 1,000 employees in first major round in a decade

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 24, 2025 02:12 am IST

Target job cuts include roughly 1,000 layoffs and the elimination of about 800 open positions. Affected workers are expected to be notified on Tuesday.

Target plans to lay off about 1,000 employees as part of its strategy to return to growth after four years of stagnant sales, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The move marks the first major round of layoffs in a decade for the Minneapolis-based retailer.

A Target sign is shown on the front of a Target Store in Arlington Heights, Ill.(AP)
According to the report, the job cuts include roughly 1,000 layoffs and the elimination of about 800 open positions, amounting to an estimated 8% reduction in Target’s corporate workforce.

Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke announced the cuts in a memo to employees at the company's headquarters. Affected workers are expected to be notified on Tuesday.

Target job cuts: Retailer laying off 1,000 employees in first major round in a decade
