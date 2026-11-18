Nvidia beats Wall Street estimates in first earnings report after Jensen Huang's exit
Nvidia expects its adjusted gross margin to range between 71% and 72%, broadly in line with the 71.7% forecast by analysts.
Nvidia projected quarterly revenue above market expectations on Tuesday, offering investors some reassurance after the resignation of longtime chief Jensen Huang sent the chipmaker into turmoil.
The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, with a possible variation of 3% in either direction. That compares with the average analyst estimate of $125.25 billion, based on figures compiled by LSEG.
Nvidia expects its adjusted gross margin to range between 71% and 72%, broadly in line with the 71.7% forecast by analysts.
Deep Dive
The company also clarified that its outlook does not factor in any sales of data center chips to China.
Vera Rubin signals Nvidia’s AI growth
The earnings report also provides an early indication of the performance of Vera Rubin, Nvidia’s latest AI processor generation, which succeeds Grace Blackwell.
In August, the company projected that Vera Rubin would contribute roughly 20% of its data center revenue in the October quarter and estimated that revenue would increase by 70% in the following fiscal year.
Also read | Nvidia faces SEC probe after Jensen Huang’s resignation: Report
Investors seek clarity on Nvidia’s future
Following Huang’s departure, investors are seeking greater clarity on Nvidia’s direction, including the future of its multibillion-dollar investments in cloud companies, suppliers and AI startups, as well as who will take charge of the world’s most valuable chipmaker.
Huang’s departure brings an end to three decades of founder-led oversight of Nvidia’s chip development strategy, customer relationships and engagement with Washington.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia’s board established a committee focused on national security and export controls, marking its first major governance decision since Huang stepped down. The move comes as the company faces growing scrutiny over its role in national security.
US export restrictions
The US has further tightened licensing rules governing chip shipments to Southeast Asian countries and data centers abroad that provide services to Chinese businesses.
At the same time, lawmakers are preparing to question Huang, who had previously called for expanded exports of Nvidia’s chips to China.
AI spending adds to investor concerns
Concerns over rising AI investment were already weighing on investors, while Democrats’ strong performance in the midterm elections has raised expectations of increased regulatory scrutiny and potentially slower growth in data center construction.
Also read | Nvidia stock falls as Jensen Huang signals willingness to return as CEO
Investors are also seeking clarity on whether Nvidia’s incoming CEO will continue funding its customers, a business approach that critics have questioned as a circular financing model.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More