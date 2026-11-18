Nvidia faces SEC probe after Jensen Huang’s resignation: Report
The SEC is reportedly investigating Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s resignation as CEO, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into Nvidia following Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on November 17, citing people familiar with the matter.
The investigation comes shortly after the leadership change at the chipmaker.
The SEC's civil investigation is examining whether Nvidia misled investors through its financial disclosures, although the exact focus of the probe has not been established, according to the WSJ. The development comes as the chipmaker faces wider scrutiny over its business dealings in Asia and the sale of advanced AI chips.
Why is Nvidia facing scrutiny?
Deep Dive
A major part of the wider controversy involves Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed, which has been under investigation by US authorities over possible violations of export rules.
In a joint statement on November 16, the US Commerce and Justice departments confirmed that the investigation began in 2024 after officials identified suspicious activity involving the possible diversion of sensitive semiconductors.
Also Read: Nvidia Scandal: Jensen Huang to face Congress next month over affair with suspected Chinese spy
The Commerce Department requested Nvidia's records concerning direct and indirect sales to Megaspeed in May 2025. A month later, Nvidia placed the company on its restricted sales list. US and Singaporean officials also conducted an on-site inspection and interviewed Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.
The WSJ separately reported that Nvidia changed how it disclosed international chip sales last year, removing a reference to Singapore. US lawmakers and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have also sought answers about whether Nvidia knowingly allowed advanced chips to reach China despite export restrictions.
The SEC investigation is separate from the government inquiries into Megaspeed. Nvidia's shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang's departure, according to the report.
What did Jensen Huang say about returning?
Huang, who resigned on November 12 following reports about alleged extramarital relationships, made his first public comments on Tuesday. He acknowledged making "serious mistakes" in his personal life and expressed regret over the problems caused for Nvidia's board.
Also Read: Jensen Huang weighs return as Nvidia CEO amid support from Silicon Valley allies: Report
He also offered to return as CEO if the board believed it would benefit the company, its employees and shareholders. However, the Financial Times reported that Nvidia's board is not considering reinstating him and remains focused on its succession process.
Huang also pledged to cooperate with the board's independent investigation. Nvidia has not announced any decision to bring him back as chief executive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More