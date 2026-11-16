Jensen Huang weighs return as Nvidia CEO amid support from Silicon Valley allies: Report

The discussions come as several of his allies in Silicon Valley have started lobbying for his reinstatement, the report added.

Huang, who acknowledged an affair with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence and was also linked to an alleged relationship with an Nvidia vice president, has reportedly been discussing the possibility of reclaiming his role.

Jensen Huang is reportedly weighing a return as Nvidia’s chief executive just days after the company’s board of directors removed him from the position, according to the Financial Times.

Why do supporters say Nvidia could be affected without Jensen Huang?

Why do supporters say Nvidia could be affected without Jensen Huang?

Efforts to bring Huang back to the helm of Nvidia gained momentum over the weekend, with several prominent executives publicly supporting his reinstatement.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney were among those who backed an open letter urging the company’s board to “Bring Jensen Back.”

Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management called on Nvidia’s board to carefully consider its next leadership steps in a social media post late last week. They pointed to “the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang’s leadership over a long period of time” and the uncertainty surrounding his exit, arguing that the company should adopt a “slow, measured, and deliberate” approach.

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In a letter shared on X, Altimeter’s Brad Gerstner and Atreides’ Gavin Baker told the board that its deliberations should also consider “the potential return of Jensen Huang.”

Scott Bessent calls for Nvidia leadership shake-up The campaign to bring the CEO back could encounter resistance from influential policymakers in Washington. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a “dramatic shake-up” in Nvidia’s leadership on Sunday following Huang’s departure.

He also pressed the company to clarify whether it had knowingly enabled China to obtain its most advanced AI chips, arguing that the issue was more significant than the former CEO’s alleged affair with a suspected Beijing spy.

Bessent demands clarity on export compliance During an appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, three days after Huang’s resignation, Bessent said he wanted Nvidia to address allegations that it had relied on shell companies to circumvent US export controls and supply China with its most powerful chips.

"What's more important here," he said, "is to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the US export restrictions."

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Although President Donald Trump approved the sale of Nvidia’s H200 chips to China in late 2025, the authorization did not extend to the company’s most advanced processors used to power AI models that are transforming modern society.

Bessent said Nvidia should provide answers on the export restrictions issue, along with details of its internal investigation into Huang’s conduct, within the next 10 days.

(With Bloomberg inputs)