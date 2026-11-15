Elon Musk’s SpaceX carries out first-ever recovery of a spaceship with successful Starship catch
The initial attempt failed and was called off, with the booster redirected toward the ocean, where it erupted into flames just above the water's surface.
Despite a booster explosion on Friday, SpaceX achieved a major milestone on Saturday by successfully catching Starship's upper stage, or spacecraft, as it returned intact from orbit.
The spacecraft was captured using a pair of mechanical arms, nicknamed "chopsticks," mounted on the launch tower at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas, CNBC reported. Loud cheers erupted as Starship's upper-stage spacecraft, known as the "Ship," was successfully secured by the launchpad's mechanical arms.
The successful recovery marked a significant moment for the company's ambitious Starship programme. During Test Flight 15, its most ambitious trial yet, SpaceX attempted for the first time to catch both the rocket's booster and upper stage using the tower's mechanical arms.
During the initial phase of Friday’s test flight, SpaceX was unable to catch the booster for recovery and instead redirected it toward an offshore landing in the Gulf of Mexico. The booster burst into flames before reaching the water.
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Meanwhile, the rocket’s upper stage continued its journey into orbit, completing 14 trips around Earth before successfully returning to land on SpaceX’s launch tower, known as Mechazilla.
SpaceX expands its Starlink network
During Friday's Test Flight 15, SpaceX deployed an additional 26 of its latest Starlink v3 satellites into orbit, further expanding its satellite internet constellation.
The company's network already consisted of more than 11,000 satellites in low Earth orbit. According to SpaceX, a single Starship rocket has the capacity to transport up to 60 Starlink v3 satellites in one launch.
Elon Musk’s ambitious vision for Starship
SpaceX has spent the last decade recovering and reusing the first-stage boosters of its smaller Falcon 9 rockets across multiple missions. However, the rockets’ upper stages continue to be discarded after each launch.
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SpaceX also plans to deploy Starship for NASA missions, transporting astronauts and cargo between lunar orbit and the Moon's surface. Beyond lunar exploration, Elon Musk envisions the spacecraft as a key part of his ambition to “colonize Mars” and “make humanity multi-planetary.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More