Huang's resignation came amid reports of extramarital relationships, including one with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. He had also reportedly been involved with an Nvidia executive.

Huang also said he would be willing to return as CEO if the board decided his reinstatement was in the best interests of the company, its employees, shareholders and the US. He thanked supporters for their messages and described building Nvidia into a leading technology company as the privilege of his life.

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has expressed regret over “serious mistakes” in his personal life, saying he had created problems for Nvidia’s board of directors. In his first full statement since stepping down as chief executive, Huang took responsibility for his actions and said he was committed to cooperating with the board’s independent investigation.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me.

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I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation.

Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO.

Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours.

Jensen

Why Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO Nvidia's board had announced an independent investigation after reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The allegations centred on his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of being a spy. The Chinese government has rejected the allegations.

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The controversy intensified after reports emerged of a separate alleged relationship with an Nvidia executive. Huang had earlier admitted in a message to employees that he was unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues.

Nvidia's board said it had no reason to believe that company secrets or US national security had been compromised but would examine all available information as part of its investigation.

The company announced Huang's resignation on November 12, with chief financial officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO while the board began looking for a permanent successor.