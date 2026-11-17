Jensen Huang has said he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO if the company’s board believes his reinstatement would serve the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the United States. Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO last week. (REUTERS)

Huang's first public statement comes days after he stepped down last week, following his admission of an affair, while media reports also alleged relationships with Alice Huang, who worked for one of Nvidia’s customers and was accused of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as with other Nvidia employees.

Huang said he would welcome a return if the board decided to bring him back. “Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in post on X.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he added.