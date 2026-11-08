‘There is only the United States of America’: Erika Kirk hits back after Abdul El-Sayed declares Michigan 'capital of Arab America'

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, hit back at Abdul El-Sayed after the Democratic Senate candidate described Michigan as "the capital of Arab America” during a speech in Washington, DC. Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, hit back at Abdul El-Sayed after the Democratic Senate candidate described Michigan as "the capital of Arab America” during a speech in Washington, DC. (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

"My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I'm honored to be the next United States Senator from the great state of Michigan," El-Sayed said.

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He acknowledged that he was speaking in the nation's capital, adding, "Obviously Washington is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America."

The comment has been criticized, induced by Erika, who wrote on X, “There is no “Arab America.” There is only the United States of America.”