‘Our principles haven’t changed’: Erika Kirk says Charlie Kirk would be ‘proud’ of conservatives after midterm setbacks

Erika Kirk shared a message with Republicans reeling from the midterm elections setbacks. She turned to her late husband Charlie Kirk’s words to deliver the message, and explained that he had built a political operation meant to endure both victories and defeats. Erika Kirk told those who feel “discouraged” right now that there is “more important work to do than ever.” (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Democrats snatched control of the US House of Representatives from Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump suffered a major blow as voters turned out to challenge his party's narrow majority in Congress.

“Charlie’s vision for Turning Point Action was always bigger than one election. He wanted a permanent, year-round operation with the people, relationships, and resources to compete in every cycle. He knew there would be victories and setbacks because he had experienced both and that’s why he built for both,” Erika wrote on X.

Erika further said in the post that Republicans saw once comfortable races tighten or flip while “democratic socialists” campaigned on the cost of gas, groceries and housing.

“And voters responded at the ballot box. A rising stock market doesn’t mean much when nearly half of Americans don’t have a 401K and just want to put gas in their trucks, put food on the table, and provide a good life for their families,” Erika wrote.

“But every time socialism has tried it has failed, because socialism concentrates economic power in the hands of the government instead of trusting individuals to build prosperity for themselves and their families,” she added. “That’s fundamentally at odds with the free enterprise, individual liberty, and opportunity at the heart of the American experiment. We can disagree with the solutions voters were offered while still recognizing why they were looking elsewhere for answers. Exit polls clearly showed that the American people are concerned about the state of the economy and the war in Iran. This isn’t a surprise to us because we’ve heard the same concerns from our students around the country for months and we’ve been concerned about it too.”

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

Erika also weighed in on the “biggest mistake” conservatives could make now – to let this moment “become another exercise in finger-pointing, in-fighting, or trying to secure their own political preservation.” She added that this would not solve problems Americans want solved.

Erika also warned that Americans are not going to simply stick with a party out of habit, adding that they will "support the candidates who can both speak to their concerns and deliver on what THEY need and dream about for their families.”

“And those needs are the same as they have always been: an affordable home, safe communities, and the hope that the next generation will inherit a country with more opportunity than the last generation did. That is what the American dream has promised to all of us,” she added.

‘When things aren’t going the way we want, we need to stay positive’ Erika then went on to say that while she misses Charlie every day, she misses him even more on days like this.

“He always said that when things are going well, we need to stay humble. And when things aren’t going the way we want, we need to stay positive, keep our faith, and get back to work,” she said.

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

“That’s exactly what we’re doing over at Turning Point today. We are going to listen, study the results, and spend the next two years making the case for how conservative, free market solutions, and a renewed focus on our country’s founding principles can address the problems the American people face. And we’re going to keep building the permanent infrastructure Charlie envisioned, strengthening our relationships in communities across the country, and preparing for 2028 and beyond,” Erika added.

She told those who feel “discouraged” right now that there is “more important work to do than ever.”

“Our principles haven’t changed and neither has our mission,” Erika said, before thanking those who gave their time to “this mission this cycle.”

“I know Charlie would be unbelievably proud of each and every one of you, and I am, too,” she added.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.