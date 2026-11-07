Abdul El-Sayed criticizes Stephen Miller's appointment as Trump's White House chief of staff

“Couldn’t have picked a more broken person for the most dysfunctional White House in history,” El-Sayed wrote, responding to a announcement about the leadership change.

Reacting to the announcement in a post on X, El-Sayed took aim at Miller, who is replacing Susie Wiles in one of the most influential positions in the White House.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the senator-elect from Michigan, criticized US President Donald Trump 's decision to appoint Stephen Miller as White House chief of staff. El-Sayed called him a “broken person” and described the administration as the “most dysfunctional White House in history” after the Republican Party's losses in the 2026 midterm elections .

What could Stephen Miller’s promotion mean for Trump’s agenda?

What could Stephen Miller’s promotion mean for Trump’s agenda?

Why has Stephen Miller’s appointment drawn scrutiny after the 2026 midterm elections?

Why has Stephen Miller’s appointment drawn scrutiny after the 2026 midterm elections?

What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Stephen Miller’s appointment as White House chief of staff?

What did Abdul El-Sayed say about Stephen Miller’s appointment as White House chief of staff?

Trump announced the appointment on Friday, November 6, saying Miller, his deputy chief of staff for policy and one of his closest advisers, would take over from Wiles. Miller is scheduled to assume the role on November 9.

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Stephen Miller's appointment follows Republican midterm losses The appointment comes days after Republicans suffered major setbacks in the midterm elections, with Democrats securing control of Congress and preparing to increase scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Miller has been part of Trump's inner circle since his 2016 presidential campaign and is a key architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies.

He most recently served as deputy chief of staff for policy and has overseen a broad portfolio, including immigration enforcement. His elevation could signal Trump's intention to continue pursuing his agenda through executive action as he faces a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Trump rejected suggestions that Wiles' departure was a response to the election results.

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“Not because of the election. It's just time,” he told reporters, adding that he wanted to make a change.

Miller's immigration policies face renewed scrutiny Miller's appointment has drawn particular attention because of his central role in shaping Trump's immigration agenda, including the administration's enforcement and deportation policies.

According to AP report, six in 10 voters believed the administration's immigration enforcement actions had gone too far and disapproved of how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had handled its responsibilities.

Wiles announced that November 6 was her last day as chief of staff. She said serving Trump in the White House had been the “honor of a lifetime” and that she would continue supporting his political operation.