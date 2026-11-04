The races that flipped Congress: Key contests that cost Trump’s Republicans the House and Senate
Many Republican-held congressional districts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina comprised the Democratic gains in the midterms.
Democrats have snatched control of the US House of Representatives from Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump suffered a major blow as voters turned out to challenge his party's narrow majority in Congress.
Various Republican-held congressional districts across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio and North Carolina comprised the Democratic gains. According to Reuters, at least eight Republican-held House seats were flipped by Democrats. The party made gains in traditionally conservative areas too.
Key congressional districts that cost Donald Trump his majority
Here are some of the key congressional districts that cost Trump his majority
Deep Dive
Pennsylvania: Democrats flipped three Republican-held congressional seats in the state. Democrat Janelle Stelson defeated Republican incumbent Scott Perry in the state's 10th Congressional District. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti defeated Republican Representative Rob Bresnahan Jr. in the 8th District. Democrat Bob Brooks defeated Republican Representative Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.
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New Jersey: Democrat Rebecca Bennett went on to defeat Republican Representative Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.
Kentucky: Democrat Zach Dembo defeated Republican former state Senator Ralph Alvarado in Kentucky's 6th Congressional District.
Ohio: Democrat Don Leonard defeated Republican Representative Mike Carey in Ohio's 15th Congressional District.
North Carolina: In North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, Democrat Jamie Ager defeated Republican state Representative Jennifer Balkcom.
Iowa: Democrat Lindsay James won election in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District. Meanwhile, Democrat Christina Bohannan won election to U.S. House in the 1st Congressional District, and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott won election to U.S. House in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
More key updates
Democrat Ben McAdams is winning election to U.S. House in Utah's 1st Congressional District, according to latest updates.
Also Read | James Talarico celebrates 2026 midterm elections win with Gina Hinojosa at Texas Whataburger
Meanwhile, Democrat Jacqui Irwin registered a win in the election to the U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.
While Democrat Denise Powell won election to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Fred Wellman won election to the U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District.
Democrat Mike McGuire won the election in California's 1st Congressional District, and Democrat Hilda Solis won election to U.S. House in California's 38th Congressional District
Meanwhile, Democrat Elaine Luria won election to U.S. House in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More