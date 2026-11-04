James Talarico celebrates 2026 midterm elections win with Gina Hinojosa at Texas Whataburger
Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won their respective midterm election races and then celebrated with a stop at Whataburger.
Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won their respective midterm election races and then celebrated with a stop at Whataburger. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott conceded the race to Hinojosa at around 10 pm. This was then followed closely by the Associated Press announcing that Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton in the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.
Both of them gave speeches to crowds in Austin and shared the post Wednesday morning.
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"First stop post-win: Whataburger," Talarico said in the caption of the post on X.
James’ Talarico’s victory
Talarico has won a key Senate race in Texas, and his victory over Paxton marks the first time a Democrat has won a US Senate seat in Texas since 1988. Talarico, a former schoolteacher, made the rising cost of living under Republican leadership a central theme of his run.
Paxton sought Talarico's views as too progressive for Texas. Paxton campaigned alongside Trump on various occasions.
"We just took back Texas,” Talarico said as he emerged on stage to applause at his official watch party at a nearby performing arts theatre.
"We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas," he continued, referring to his win over Paxton whose campaign was backed by Elon Musk.
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NBC News reported that Musk spent approximately $250 million supporting the party’s congressional campaigns during the election cycle. One of Musk’s biggest political investments was in Texas, but Paxton lost the Senate race to Democrat Talarico in the state.
"This win, this win is for every Texan who's ever wondered if anyone is listening," Talarico said after his victory. "I hear you, we hear you. And tonight the world hears you."
According to an NBC News analysis, Democrats will win at least 252 House seats. Democrats have also flipped governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More