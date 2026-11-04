'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

President Donald Trump has said that if he he had been on the ballot, “we would have won in a landslide.” A White House correspondent said that amid the 2026 midterm elections, a White House official claimed that the “mood” inside the White House is “defiant.” (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

White House Correspondent for NewsNation, Kellie Meyer, had previously quoted a White House official as saying the same. She said that amid the 2026 midterm elections, a White House official told the outlet that the “mood” inside the White House is “defiant.”

“President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot,” the official said, Meyer shared in an X post.

Also Read | Check live coverage of the 2026 US midterms here

The official added, “Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves. Also, anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats.”