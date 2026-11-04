Gina Hinojosa: The Democrat who ended Texas Republicans' three-decade grip on governor's office

Gina Hinojosa is married to John Philip Donisi, an Austin-based lawyer whose professional work includes government, administrative law and real estate matters.

Gina Hinojosa was born on December 8, 1973, in McAllen, Texas, and spent her childhood in the Rio Grande Valley, largely in Brownsville. She was raised in a politically engaged family, with her father, Gilberto Hinojosa, having previously served as chair of the Texas Democratic Party .

At 52, Hinojosa is set to make history as Texas’ first Latina governor.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa has defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing more than three decades of GOP control over the Texas governor’s office to an end, according to the Associated Press’ race call.

What policies did Gina Hinojosa emphasize in her campaign?

What policies did Gina Hinojosa emphasize in her campaign?

Who is Gina Hinojosa, and what is her background?

Who is Gina Hinojosa, and what is her background?

After completing her schooling in Brownsville’s public education system, she attended the University of Texas at Austin, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1996. She later pursued law at George Washington University Law School, where she earned her law degree in 1999.

The Texas-native has built a reputation for challenging political corruption and holding public officials accountable. In 2005, she was part of the legal team that brought a money-laundering lawsuit against then-House Majority Leader Tom DeLay and has remained an active watchdog on corruption within the Texas Legislature.

Her entry into public office came in 2012, when she ran for a seat on the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees after her son's elementary school faced potential closure amid state budget cuts. She won the election and went on to serve as the board's president in 2015, playing a role in preventing school closures. Hinojosa won a seat in the Texas House of Representatives in 2016, representing District 49 in central Austin.

Later, in 2019, she advocated for increased education funding and helped secure an investment of more than $11 billion in Texas public schools.

Hinojosa campaigned on a populist agenda focused on revitalizing public education and limiting the influence of wealthy donors and corporate interests in state affairs. Despite facing a spending disadvantage of more than four to one, she managed to unseat the three-term Republican governor.

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Her win was part of a wider Democratic surge across Texas, where the party had struggled to secure major electoral victories for years.

However, her campaign struggled for months to gain traction, overshadowed by the U.S. Senate race and facing a fundraising disadvantage against both Abbott and the party’s emerging standard-bearer, James Talarico.