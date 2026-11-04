Nancy Mace blames John Thune for not passing SAVE America Act as Democrats on track to beat Republicans in midterms

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blamed Senate Majority Leader John Thune for blocking the SAVE America Act as Democrats gained ground in the 2026 midterm elections. She accused Thune of failing to strengthen election safeguards before voters went to the polls. Republican Rep. Nancy Mace blamed Senate Majority Leader John Thune for blocking the SAVE America Act as Democrats gained ground in the 2026 midterm elections. ((AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) and Photographer: Dylan Widger/Bloomberg) “Reminder: We have John Thune to thank for not passing the SAVE America Act and securing our elections earlier,” Mace wrote in a post on X.

Deep Dive Why did Nancy Mace blame John Thune for the SAVE America Act not passing? Why did the SAVE America Act stall in the Senate? Why did John Thune oppose changing the filibuster rules for the SAVE America Act?

The criticism came as Democrats moved closer to taking control of Congress, with early projections showing strong performances in competitive House and Senate races.

Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here. GOP faces internal blame as Democrats gain momentum Early results indicated Democrats were on track for major victories, including a projected flip of North Carolina’s Senate seat and gains in several competitive House contests. The results triggered criticism from conservative activists who blamed Republican leadership for failing to advance Trump-backed priorities. Conservative commentators like Gunther Eagleman, also criticised Thune over the SAVE America Act. The bill passed the Republican-led House but stalled in the Senate. He wrote, “John Thune, Republicans controlled the House and Senate, yet you failed to deliver. You had the majority. You had the opportunity. You chose weakness over leadership. Patriots will NEVER forget your failure to act.” He added, “After we hold the Senate tonight you should be removed immediately.”