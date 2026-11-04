US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins reelection to US House

Early trends indicate a strong performance for Democrats and a bad night for Trump’s Republicans. In the very first results of the US midterms, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won reelection to US House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District. Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat senator Jon Ossoff was reelected from Georgia to a second term, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins

Democrat Mark Warner won his re-election bid to the Senate, the Associated Press called. Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz also won from Florida’s 20th Congressional District, AP announced.

All 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 Senate seats went to polls on November 3, Tuesday. At present, Republicans hold control over both the chambers, with the Democrats wrestling to take over the reins of the House, the Senate or both. Democrats currently hold 214 House seats and 45 Senate seats along with two Independents. They need four additional Senate seats and three more wins in the House than last time to take control of the Congress.

If Democrats manage to achieve a majority in the Congress, they would hold the power to challenge Trump’s agenda in the next two years.

Meanwhile, Trump faced a legal setback as the US Supreme Court on Monday denied the Justice Department’s plea, refusing to temporarily prevent California from counting mail-in ballots submitted by around 20,000 individuals whom federal officials suspected might not be US citizens.

Democratic candidates are leading in polling averages across several key battlegrounds, including Ohio, Texas, Michigan and Maine, according to American statistician Nate Silver and FLIPR 2026 midterm election forecast.

Congress: House of Representatives + Senate | In numbers

House of Representatives –

Total seats: 435

Current standing: Republicans hold 218 seats, Democrats 214, an Independent with Republicans, and two vacant seats.

Majority mark: 218 seats

Senate –

Total seats: 100

Seats contested in midterms: 35 (33 regular elections, 2 special elections)

Current standing: Republicans hold 53 seats, Democrats hold 45 along with two Independents

Majority mark: 51 seats

Key Senate races

Michigan:

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed vs Republican Mike Rogers

Alaska:

Democrat Mary Peltola vs Republican Dan Sullivan

Texas:

Democrat James Talarico vs Republican Ken Paxton

Kansas:

Democrat Adam Hamilton vs Republican Roger Marshall

Maine:

Republican Susan Collins vs Democrat Troy Jackson

Other key Senate seats include Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska and South Carolina.

What are midterms and what do they decide?

The midterm elections are held in the middle of each four-year presidential term. However, by definition, they do not involve the president. They can be an opportunity for voters to grade the president’s policies and performance by his term’s first two years.

The midterm results will decide which political party – Republicans or Democrats – would control the Congress and how easy it would be for the President to carry out his policies and plans.

Key issues in midterms

While the ongoing war between Iran and the United States is a major focus, the American economy remains a significant issue for voters in the midterm elections.

Immigration is another major issue as Trump’s Republican administration runs a tight ship. Trump’s trade policies, healthcare, and his leadership would also play a key role in the midterms.

Trump’s spirits

US President Donald Trump closed the midterm campaign with an address from the Reflecting Pool and spoke about how midterm results often go against the sitting president’s party.

Earlier, he also revealed his plans in case Democrats win the Congress. He had said he would become “Mr Veto” and “veto everything.”