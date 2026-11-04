LIVE

US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins reelection to US House

By Karishma Ayaldasani
Nov 4, 2026, 07:23:41 IST

US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the very first results of the US midterms, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won reelection to US House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District. Meanwhile, incumbent Democrat senator Jon Ossoff was reelected from Georgia, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins

Supporters react after US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) won reelection in the US midterm elections during an Election Night rally in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. (REUTERS)
Supporters react after US Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) won reelection in the US midterm elections during an Election Night rally in Atlanta, Georgia, US, November 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting began across the United States on Wednesday, November 4, as polls closed in several states, including Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina. This was after millions of Americans cast their ballots in the crucial midterm elections, which will decide who will control the Congress and determine the look of the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:23:40 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Chris Pappas wins Senate seat from New Hampshire

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Chris Pappas of the Democratic Party defeated Republican John Sununu in the first major Senate seat flip of this year's US elections. Pappas managed to secured 93,420 votes as opposed to Sununu's 58, 121, as of 8:27pm ET.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:22:35 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Roy Cooper flips South Carolina's Senate seat

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Roy Cooper on Tuesday managed to flip the US Senate seat from North Carolina, defeating Michael Whatley. Cooper secured 65.3% of the votes, as opposed to Whatley's 33.6%, as of 8:30pm ET, AP reported.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:22:04 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Helena Foulkes elected Rhode Island governor

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Helena Foulkes was elected the governor of Rhode Island defeating Republican's Dan Guckian. AP announced Foulkes as the winner at 8:32pm ET.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:20:41 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Republican Ashley Moody wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Republican Ashley Moody wins election to the US Senate representing Florida, defeating Democrat Angie Nixon, according to AP.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:18:59 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins reelection to US House

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Early trends indicate a strong performance for Democrats and a bad night for Trump’s Republicans.

    In the very first results of the US midterms, Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won reelection to US House in Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 07:17:57 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Jon Ossoff wins re-election from Georgia

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Democrat Jon Ossoff has won his reelection bid to the Senate from Georgia in the 2026 US midterms, AP called.

    Ossoff secured 62% of the votes against Mike Collins' 37.8%. He was declared the winner by the Associated Press at 7:55pm ET.

  • 4 Nov 2026, 06:57:29 AM IST

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting begins across US

    US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Vote counting began across the United States on Wednesday, November 4, as polls closed in several states, including Ohio, Georgia and North Carolina.

    This was after millions of Americans cast their ballots in the crucial midterm elections, which will decide who will control the Congress and determine the look of the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/World News/US Midterm Election Results 2026 LIVE: Indian-American Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins reelection to US House
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks