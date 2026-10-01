Nancy Mace on OnlyFans? Republican lawmaker responds to internet buzz; says ‘subscribe right now…’
Online buzz grew about Nancy Mace joining OnlyFans, some time after the Republican lawmaker made waves appearing in a skin tight leather outfit on her podcast.
US Rep. Nancy Mace has denied a social media claim that she had joined OnlyFans, calling the allegation “false” in a response to a post that appeared to spread rapidly online.
The South Carolina Republican responded on X after an account posted: “Nancy Mace has joined OnlyFans. Follow: @DissidentWire.”
Mace directly rejected the claim, writing: “This is false.” She then added a separate plug for her YouTube channel, telling followers to subscribe “RIGHT NOW - or else.”
The exchange drew attention because of the claim involving the congresswoman.
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Nancy Mace's response goes viral
The brief exchange comes as Mace remains a prominent and frequently active figure on social media.
In this case, rather than elaborating on the allegation, Mace dismissed it in four words: “This is false.”
Her follow-up, “Also, subscribe to youtube.com/@nancyrmace right NOW - or else” appeared to inject humor into the exchange while directing followers to her YouTube channel and leaving them wondering what she meant by “or else.”
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Users react to Nancy Mace's ‘or else’ remark
Mace’s response also prompted a stream of reactions on X, with users focusing less on the OnlyFans claim and more on her teasing “or else” line. Some users appeared amused by the congresswoman’s choice of wording, while others questioned what she meant by the apparent threat.
“Wow this sounds like a threat ay?” one user wrote.
Another user dismissed the original claim, saying, “I didn't believe that when I seen it. They just want clicks”.
Others played along with Mace’s wording. “Can I get or else please,” one person commented, while another simply asked, “Or else what?”
The reactions came after Mace directly rejected the OnlyFans claim as “false” and then urged followers to subscribe to her YouTube channel “RIGHT NOW - or else.”
The exchange quickly shifted attention toward the ambiguous phrase, with users turning it into a source of jokes and speculation. However, Mace did not elaborate on what she meant by “or else” in the post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More