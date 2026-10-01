Christa Pike: What happens if you survive death penalty, lethal injection doesn't work? Details as Colleen Slemmer accused killer taken to hospital

Christa Pike’s execution for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer did not reach the end even after Pike was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, according to Kelly Avellino of Fox News. Christa Gail Pike, Colleen Slemmer accused killer lay awake even after she was injected with two doses of pentobarbital.(Photo by Handout / Tennessee Department of Correction / AFP) (AFP)

Witnesses reported that Pike was still awake 40 minutes after the she was given the dosage. They also described the execution as unusually prolonged process and that “nothing we saw was normal.”

According to journalists present inside the execution chamber, curtains were drawn multiple times while Pike reportedly continued showing signs of life, ABC News reported.

Pike is now being taken to the hospital, Avellino reported.

Pike had been scheduled for execution at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on September 30. Her execution was briefly delayed by a last-minute stay before the US Supreme Court cleared it to proceed later that day.

Also read: Christa Pike: What is agonal breathing, and pentobarbital drug as Tennessee death row inmate survives execution

What happened during Christa Pike’s execution? According to Pike’s attorneys, prison staff administered two syringes containing pentobarbital.

However, the emergency filing alleged she never lost consciousness completely and continued to have a heartbeat after the drugs were delivered. The lawyers requested an immediate halt to the execution and argued Pike required emergency medical treatment.

Associated Press reporter Kim Chandler said, “The blinds were closed for the first time to the execution chamber at 7:46pm, they opened again at 7:49pm.”

Chandler further added, “Her mouth fell open a few times and she began to loudly snore. She gasped a few times.”

According to Chandler the curtain was drawn again at 8:06 pm. “She could be heard loudly snoring, clearly very alive, in the chamber until media witnesses were told to leave the area at about 8:53pm,” Chandler said.

Her lawyers have now said that she is still alive more than an hour after the drug was administered. Emergency vehicles were also reportedly seen outside the prison following the procedure.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has not provided any update at the time of reporting.

Also read: Christa Pike to Tony Carruthers: People who survived lethal injections during execution

What happens if a lethal injection does not immediately result in death? The US Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment. When executions encounter unexpected complications, courts often examine whether execution protocols were properly followed and whether constitutional protections were violated. However, there is no automatic legal rule preventing a state from continuing or rescheduling an execution simply because the first attempt was unsuccessful.

Lauren Collins of LA Mag reported, “If Christa Pike doesn’t die by midnight, Tennessee will have to go through the legal process to obtain and set another execution date.”

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, lethal injection has historically recorded the highest rate of visibly problematic executions among modern execution methods. Its 2022 review found that seven of 20 executions that year showed significant complications.

(This story is being updated)