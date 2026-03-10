What is the Save America Act, and did it pass? Trump threatens legislative blockade as bill heads to Senate
US President Donald Trump is pressuring Congress to pass the Save America Act, which aims to tighten voter ID and citizenship proof requirements.
US President Donald Trump has escalated pressure on Congress by demanding the passage of the Save America Act by urging a revival of the old filibuster rules.
The Save America Act is a controversial elections bill aimed at tightening voter identification rules and proof-of-citizenship requirements in federal elections.
Trump has said he would refuse to sign other legislation until Congress passes the measure, describing it as essential for protecting election integrity.
