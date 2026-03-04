US Iran News LIVE updates: US strikes nearly 2,000 targets in Iran as conflict escalates; Khamenei’s son named successor

Live

US Iran News LIVE updates: This screen grab obtained from undated and unlocated video released by the US Central Command on their X account @CENTCOM on March 3, 2026 shows a strike on Iranian drones as part of "Operation Epic Fury".

US Iran News LIVE updates: The United States has struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran as part of what it describes as the largest military buildup in the Middle East in a generation, the top American commander in the region said. "We've already struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions. We have severely degraded Iran's air defenses and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers and drones," Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said in a video message. "The first 24 hours of this operation were nearly double the scale" of the first day of shock-and-awe strikes on Iraq in 2003, "and we continue with 24/7 strikes into Iran," he added. Middle East conflict intensified The conflict intensified on Tuesday, with explosions reported in Tehran and in Lebanon, where Israel said it had retaliated against Hezbollah militants. The American embassy in Saudi Arabia and the US consulate in the United Arab Emirates came under drone attacks. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most were intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began. The Pentagon identified four US Army Reserve soldiers killed in a drone strike on Sunday at a command centre in Kuwait. Two other service members were also killed in the attack. ‘Broad wave of attacks’ have started: Israeli military Israel’s military said it had begun a “broad wave of attacks” across Iran, targeting missile launch sites, air defence systems and other infrastructure linked to what it described as the Iranian “terror regime”. Days after joint US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the conflict shows no signs of easing, pushing West Asia closer to an all-out war. Tehran has responded with retaliatory attacks on US-linked installations in Gulf countries. Khamenei's son selected as successor Iran’s Assembly of Experts has reportedly selected Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next Supreme Leader. Trump on future of Iran: A leader ‘as bad as’ Khamenei US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the “worst case” would be a new Iranian leader “as bad as” the late Supreme Leader. “I guess the worst case would be, we do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right?” he told reporters. Trump also alleged that Iran was “hitting civilian areas” and said Tehran was targeting “countries which have nothing to do with what's going on.” He claimed he believed Iran would strike first and revealed that he “might have forced Israel's hand” on launching strikes. Explosion in Tehran, Mehrabad and retaliation in Tel Aviv Fresh explosions were reported in Tehran, as well as in the northwestern cities of Tabriz and Urmia, according to Iranian news agencies cited by Reuters. Israel struck Tehran’s Mehrabad airport after issuing evacuation warnings in parts of the capital. An Iranian air carrier was destroyed on the ground in an Israeli strike on Bushehr airport. Iran, in turn, launched strikes in the Tel Aviv area, Israel’s military said. First responders reported treating 12 people for injuries, while police confirmed multiple impact sites. Iran’s foreign ministry rejected talks with the US and Israel, saying it was “standing against evil.” Earlier, Iran targeted the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia with drones. The attack by two drones caused a “limited fire” and minor damage at the US Embassy in Riyadh, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry. Too late for talks now: Trump In a post on Truth Social, Trump said it was “too late” for talks. “Their air defence, air force, navy, and leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said: ‘Too late!’” he wrote. The US President had earlier said operations in Iran could last another four to five weeks and that he was prepared “to go far longer than that.” Briefing members of Congress on ‘Operation Epic Fury,’ Secretary of State Marco Rubio was quoted as saying that the “hardest hits are yet to come from the US military". Not an endless war: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes would continue but insisted it would not be an “endless war”. India is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation across parts of West Asia and its impact on flight operations. So far, 1,221 flights operated by Indian carriers and 388 by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the conflict. Indian carriers operated 24 flights On Tuesday, Indian carriers operated 24 flights, while Emirates and Etihad operated nine flights from the Gulf. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said Indian carriers are planning 58 flights on March 4, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf are also conducting limited services, subject to operational and airspace considerations. ...Read More

