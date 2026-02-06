Trump calls US elections ‘rigged’ and pushes for sweeping voting overhaul: What POTUS wants

In the post, he urged Republicans to support a slate of election changes under what he called the SAVE America Act. He outlined proposals including mandatory voter ID, proof of U.S. citizenship for registration, and restrictions on mail-in ballots.

President Donald Trump reinforced his long-running critique of American elections on Thursday, claiming in a Truth Social post that “America's Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World.”

The White House stated on Thursday that US President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to swiftly approve the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would set more stringent conditions for voter eligibility and registration.

Read more: Trump makes fresh claim on Venezuela, says ‘We have 68% of the world’s oil’

What is Trump proposing? Trump's plea to Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act bill, a set of changes in the election he claims will “fix” the voting system. “We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer,” Trump wrote.

In the Truth Social post, he wrote that all voters must show government-issued ID and proof of U.S. citizenship to register and vote. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Thursday's news conference that the bill consists of “very common-sense policies and proposals that 89% of our country agrees with.”

This call for action corroborates with Trump's previous executive actions. In March 2025, Trump signed an executive order aimed at tightening election rules. The order prohibits foreign nationals from meddling in U.S. elections and enhances voter citizenship verification.

In the post, Trump also said that there must be “no mail-in ballots (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!)"

Read more: US Senator who backed 500% tariff bill says levies on India led to trade deal

SAVE Act: Democrat reaction The SAVE Act is Trump's attempt to “nationalize” elections ahead of midterms. As a necessary "nationalization" of the voting process to combat what he said were corrupt state election processes, Trump urged Republicans to "take over" voting in at least 15 unspecified areas.

To oppose Trump's call to Republicans to pass the SAVE Act, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said that Democrats in the Senate will vote against “any bill that contains it.”

“I want to be very clear: the SAVE Act is dead on arrival in the Senate,” Schumer said.

The 2026 midterm elections are scheduled for November 3 and will determine all 435 House seats and 33 Senate seats.