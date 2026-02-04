After trade deal, US Senator Graham who backed 500% tariff bill says levies on India ‘good example’

"Clearly, the pressure we're applying to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to come to the peace table and stop massive attacks against Ukraine is not working. President Trump's idea of going after Putin's oil customers who prop up his war machine should be pursued with vigour by the US and Europe,” he wrote on X.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has claimed that India is now buying "dramatically" less Russian oil, asserting that tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Delhi for its oil purchases from Moscow are a "good example" of how things can change.

In August 2025, the United States announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional 25 per cent punitive duty. The move was linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil and military equipment.

Earlier in January, the President Donald Trump-led US administration reportedly planned to impose tough new sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing bid to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that started in 2022.

The bill, the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, threatened tariffs as high as 500% on countries “that knowingly engage in the exchange of Russian-origin uranium and petroleum products”. As Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said, Trump had “greenlit” the Russia sanctions bill; India is one of the countries to face the steep tariffs, according to Graham.

US–India trade deal announced On Monday, Trump said India and the United States had reached a new trade agreement. In a post on Truth Social, he said Washington would reduce its reciprocal tariff on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

The announcement followed a telephone conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Trump, the deal came after India agreed to stop buying Russian oil, lower tariff and non-tariff barriers against US goods, and commit to buying an additional USD 500 billion worth of American energy, technology, agricultural products, coal and other items over time.

After the deal was announced, Graham praised India’s decision and supported the reduced tariffs.

“Well played, President Trump. I think your message about ending this war -- by having Putin's customers who prop up his war machine have to recalculate -- is working,” he said on X.

“Through their behaviour, India has more than earned this reduction. I'm hoping that the other big nations that buy Russian will follow India's direction.”

Graham said pressure on Moscow must increase further to bring Putin to negotiations.

“Putin will only come to the table when the pain is so great. We're not there yet, but with India's actions, we are moving closer. End the bloodbath in Ukraine now,” he said.