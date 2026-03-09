US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran launches fresh strikes on Israel after Mojtaba chosen Supreme Leader
US Iran war news LIVE updates: Iran's state broadcaster said the Islamic Republic had launched its “first wave of missiles under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories.”
- 1 Mins agoMojtaba's appointment ‘new era of strength,’ says Iranian President
- 7 Mins agoSaudi Arabia intercepts drone heading toward Shaybah oilfield
- 10 Mins agoQatar foils missile attack targeting it
- 26 Mins agoFresh explosions in Iran's capital Tehran
- 28 Mins agoOil prices soar to $100 a barrel, Asian shares slide
- 36 Mins agoSirens sound across north, central Israel including in Tel Aviv, Haifa
- 55 Mins agoMojtaba named Iran's Supreme Leader
US Iran war news LIVE updates: With the conflict in West Asia entering its second week, Iran chose its new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, state broadcaster IRIB reported. Mojtaba is the son of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes. The broadcaster on its telegram channel further said that the Islamic Republic had launched its “first wave of missiles under Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei towards occupied territories.”...Read More
Qatar, Saudi targeted in drone, missile attacks
After the Qatari ministry of interior sounded an elevated security threat, the country's defence ministry said armed forces had intercepted a missile attack.
Saudi Arabia too said its air forces intercepted and destroyed a drone over the country’s Rub al-Khali desert which was allegedly heading towards Shaybah oilfield, Al Jazeera reported.
This came after the Saudi defence ministry said it foiled ballistic missile attacks on the Prince Sultan airbase as well as drone attacks on Riyadh.
IRGC pledges allegiance to new Supreme Leader
After Mojtaba, 56, was chosen by Iran's Assembly of Experts, the Revolutionary Guards quickly pledged allegiance to the new supreme leader, AFP news agency reported.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei hailed the announcement as "a source of joy and hope", with top security official Ali Larijani calling the election “completely legal.”
US President Donald Trump had earlier told ABC that the new leader was “not going to last long” if they do not get his approval. Israel had also on Sunday vowed to target “any successor.”
Trump calls new Supreme Leader ‘lightweight’
While the White House did not immediately respond to the appointment, Trump has earlier called the new Iranian Supreme Leader “a lightweight.”
“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” he said in an interview with Axios last week. The US President said he would “ave to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela.”
Israeli military says it destroyed headquarters of Revolutionary Guards' air force
The Israeli military in a statement said they struck the headquarters of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' air force. It said the headquarters operated as the “ballistic missile command, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) array, and other air force units.”
Israel has pounded Iran with air strikes since the start of the conflict, and had struck more than 140 targets on Sunday alone , according to Defrin. “What we mainly need right now is perseverance and patience. It will take a long time yet, you need to be prepared for that, and however long it takes, it will take,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said at an assessment held with the Home Front Command chief and other military officials.
