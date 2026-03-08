Trump says ‘won’t sign any bill' until the SAVE America Act is passed. What is the legislation? Explained
Donald Trump said that passing the ‘SAVE America Act’ “supersedes everything else” and must be done “immediately”.
US President Donald Trump vowed in a social media post on Sunday that he would not sign any other legislation until Congress approves a voter bill that Democrats believe would disenfranchise some voters.
Trump said that passing the ‘SAVE America Act’ “supersedes everything else” and must be done “immediately”.
“Great Job by hard-working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS. It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The Republican warned that until the ‘SAVE America Act' is passed by Congress, he would not sign any other bill into law.
“MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED-DOWN VERSION - GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY - ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!” he added.
What is the SAVE America Act?
The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act is a proposed law requiring documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, for voter registration in federal elections.
Proponents argue it ensures election integrity, while critics warn it could disenfranchise millions, particularly affecting naturalised citizens, minorities, and married women with name changes.
Donald Trump’s push for the bill, backed by House Republicans and his most loyal supporters ahead of the midterm elections, has put new pressure on Senate Majority Leader John Thune as he tries to navigate an effort from inside and outside Congress to bypass normal Senate procedure. Thune has said he supports the legislation and that his GOP conference is still discussing how to pass it.
Federal law already requires that voters in national elections be US citizens, but there’s no requirement to provide documentary proof when registering; they do, however, affirm under oath at the risk of prosecution that they are eligible.
Experts said voter fraud is extremely rare, and very few noncitizens ever slip through the cracks. About one in 10 Americans doesn’t have readily available paperwork proving they are citizens.
The legislation would also require states to share voter information with the Department of Homeland Security to verify the citizenship of registered voters. That has drawn pushback from elections officials, including some Republicans, as potentially intrusive on people’s privacy.
