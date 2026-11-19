GTA 6 cost $1 billion to make, more than Avengers Doomsday, Avatar, and Ramayana combined: What makes it the world's most expensive video game
Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, is the most anticipated and expensive video game in history. It was released on November 19 globally.
Thirteen years ago, when Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto V, it was the most expensive video game in history. Mounted on a budget of $265 million (according to estimates), it rivalled the biggest Hollywood productions in scale. Two years later, Call of Duty: Black Ops III surpassed that $450 million mark, nearly matching Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the most expensive film in the world. Now, GTA VI’s staggering budget has dwarfed even the biggest films in the world. The most expensive game in the world is a billion-dollar project, an astonishing thought.
What is the budget of GTA VI?
While Rockstar has not released the game’s official budget, publications such as Variety and GameMag have estimated it at around $1 billion. Some estimates put it higher still, at $1.5 billion. But Rockstar Games has disputed that, saying the game’s budget is ‘not over a billion dollars’.
Just to put that in perspective, the most expensive film ever made is Jurassic World: Dominion, which cost $569 million. The back-to-back production of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was close to $1 billion, but spread over two films. India’s most expensive production - the Ramayana duology - costs around $450 million as per reports.
Deep Dive
The lower estimate of GTA VI’s budget, at $1 billion, is still more than the combined budgets of three of the most expensive films ever - Avengers: Doomsday ($400 million), Ramayana Part One ($175 million), and Avatar ($237 million).
What makes GTA VI so expensive
Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most anticipated game in history, has been developed by Rockstar Games for over a decade. Almost 6000 developers across four countries have worked on it for years, including 1600 in India. This, along with the development of graphics, realism, and detailed in-game mechanics, has caused its budget to balloon. There have been delays too, causing the production budget to grow.
Can GTA VI recover its costs?
If a film is made for a billion dollars, it is expected to earn anywhere from $1.5-2 billion to break even and be called profitable. For instance, Ramayana Part 1’s break-even point is reportedly around $250-300 million. For Avengers Doomsday, it is at $750-900 million. That is because a substantial amount of box office revenue goes to theatres. It is similar for games, where revenue also goes to retailers and distributors before reaching Rockstar Games. As per estimates, GTA VI’s landing cost - after accounting for the marketing budget - is around $1.2 billion. That would mean the game would have to sell 20 million copies to break even.
Incredibly, GTA VI sold 17 million copies in pre-sales even before release, amassing $1.65 billion in revenue. The game is expected to break even in its first week, a huge task for a project this massive.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More