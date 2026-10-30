Vivek Ramaswamy seeks to become Ohio’s first Indian-American Governor: Political rise, controversies, bid against Amy Acton

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate running for Ohio governor, will be facing Democratic candidate Amy Acton and Libertarian candidate Don Kissick in the November 2026 elections. Whoever wins will succeed Republican incumbent Mike DeWine who won’t be appearing for re-elections due to term limits. Competing to become the 71st governor of Ohio, if elected, Ramaswamy would become the first Indian American governor of the state. If elected, Vivek Ramaswamy would become the first Indian American governor of Ohio. (AP)

Ramaswamy made it to the headlines during his 2024 presidential bid, entering the race as a Republican candidate. Although he later withdrew and endorsed President Donald Trump, the campaign brought him a lot of recognition. Trump endorsed Ramaswamy for governor, calling him a strong candidate. Ramaswamy went on to call Trump “the best president of the 21st century” as well. In 2025, he announced his bid for Ohio governor, taking his political career from the national stage to his home state. Before entering politics, he founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, a pharmaceutical company and went on to co-found Strive Asset Management in 2022.

Ramaswamy's personal life and background Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents, Ramaswamy’s roots can be traced back to Palakkad in Kerala. Born and raised in the US, Ramaswamy is fluent in English and Tamil. His father, V. G. Ramaswamy, worked as an engineer while his mother Geetha Ramaswamy studied medicine at Mysore Medical College and worked as a geriatric psychiatrist. They migrated to the US in the 1970s.

Ramaswamy attended St. Xavier High School, a Catholic school in Cincinnati, Ohio. He went on to study biology at Harvard College, where he also served as president of the Harvard Political Union. He later enrolled at Yale Law School and earned a Juris Doctor degree in 2013. He even received a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans in 2011 to support his legal studies.

During his college years, Ramaswamy was also involved in rap music. At Harvard, he performed under the stage name “Da Vek”, delivering Eminem covers and original rap songs influenced by his libertarian ideas. He even performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself at the Iowa State Fair in 2023. Moreover, he studied classical piano from childhood and was a national junior tennis player during his school years.

Ramaswamy, 41, is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, a physician and surgeon specializing in otolaryngology. The couple met in 2011 at a party while studying at Yale University. They have three children, two sons and a daughter. The family currently lives in the Columbus metropolitan area in Ohio.

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Ramaswamy's political positions and priorities Ramaswamy has made reduction of Medicaid fraud and affordability of healthcare a key part of his campaign. He has proposed stricter checks to prevent the misuse of Medicaid funds, along with simplifying the system to improve supervision. He also wants Ohio to seek federal approval in order to keep 65% of the money recovered through Medicaid fraud investigations. He says the money could be used to lower health insurance and support rural hospitals. His plan also includes an 80-hour monthly work or education requirement for eligible adults to receive Medicaid benefits.

Moreover, Ramaswamy has urged to reduce government spending and make Ohio’s state government more efficient. He has proposed cutting unnecessary regulations and reducing bureaucracy to save public money. His plan also includes bringing different government agencies together. He believes these changes can prevent fraud and increase efficiency. His priorities and positions are heavily influenced by Trump. He expressed that while Trump’s job was to put Americans first, his own job was to put Ohioans first.